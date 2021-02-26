You are here
Ivory Coast’s tourism sector resists Covid-19 [Business Africa]

Business Africa — your programme dedicated to the continent’s economic news on Africanews, receives the Ivorian Minister of Tourism Siandou Fofana.

Making tourism an important lever of the Ivorian economy by 2025 is the objective of the Ivorian government.

In Uganda, could silk be the white gold of future generations which will reduce the dependence on coffee? Our correspondent in Kampala, Raziah Athman, met new producers who live mainly off sericulture.

Then in Libya, co-working spaces have become the most popular places for young entrepreneurs to invest as these meeting places open the way to creativity and the multiplication of start-ups.

