Asake concert stampede: Another woman loses life

Another woman lost her life in the crowd crush that took place at the famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake’s concert at London’s Brixton Academy. This marks the second death, which took place due to the stampede-like situation at the concert.

The woman has been identified as Gabrielle Hutchinson, and she was performing her duties as one of the hired security personnel for the occasion that evening. The 23-year-old was rushed to the hospital.

Hutchinson was among the three people, who were severely injured after a mass crowd of fans forced their way into the concert.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday”.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The news comes two days after the unfortunate demise of Rebecca Ikumelo, who also lost her life during the crowd crush that took place at the concert. Meanwhile, the singer has expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident and the demise of Ikumelo.

The third woman, who was also rushed to the hospital, is still in critical condition. The third injured woman, Hutchinson, and Ikumelo were all in the building’s lobby when they sustained injuries during the crowd crush.

As a part of a ‘large and complex’ inquiry, the detectives from the Metropolitan police are still looking into what happened on Thursday and why the stampede took place.

