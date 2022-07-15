Asake, Breath Of Fresh Air To The Nigerian Music Industry

Advertisement

Ahmed Ololade, known by his stage name as Asake, is a Nigerian artiste signed to Nigerian record label “YBNL” which is owned by veteran Nigerian singer, rapper and song writer, Olamide.

After releasing his debut track ‘Mr Money’ some years ago, he came back 2022, with a bang, dropping hits back to back.

His song ‘Sungba’ and the remix, in which he featured Afrobeats king Burna Boy, spent a considerable amount of time on the Nigeria Apple music top 100, causing quite a stir and eyebrows to be raised among fans.

There were remarks that he would be a one hit wonder but the case has been a direct contrast.

Asake now holds the top three positions on the first issue of the Top Street-Pop songs charts in Nigeria.

On top of this, he has the most entries on the chart, with ‘Omo Ope’ at No. 6 and ‘Trabaye’ at No. 17. His latest appearance is his feature in Fireboy’s latest track released on the 15th of July, 2022



