‘I really don’t like to chase down collaborations’ Omah Lay says on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Omah Lay feels very strongly about his art and he believes that collaborations could lead to some misrepresentation so he tries his best to avoid it.

Everything happens organically, I feel like my music is really my story, you feel me? I feel like there could be some misinterpretation with my story if the wrong person or somebody I don’t have a connection with is on a song with me. It could go wrong, so I’m really really careful with my collaborations and it’s something that is really deliberate”.