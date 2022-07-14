APC paid me to endorse Tinubu, Oyetola – Singer Portable

Nigeria’s pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has revealed that he was paid to endorse the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Osun State Governor, who is also the APC flag bearer for the June 16, 2022 governorship poll, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The singer had been criticised by social media users following his praise singing of Tinubu and Oyetola on Wednesday.

But reacting shortly after the initial video went viral and recorded backlash, Portable said he was paid as an artist for the praise singing.

The Zazuu crooner said: “If they pay you money, you have to work.

“I was once paid to insult Tinubu during the protests.

“That was a long time ago.

“Now, APC has said akoi Tinubu.

“If they pay you, do your job, no ripping.

“When I was asked to insult Tinubu, I collected my money and did my job.

“Now Tinubu is the next.

“They’re the ones that gave me money, and I must do the work for the money I collected.

“Akoi APC.”

