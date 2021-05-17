Al-Shehri: Saudi Arabia have lofty Olympic ambitions

Saad Al-Shehri hoping to hit new heights with Saudi Arabia

The coach led the Saudis to the last 16 at U-20 World Cup in 2017

Country hoping to finally win a game at the Olympics

Despite being relatively young, Saad Al-Shehri has emerged as one of the leading Saudi coaches of the past few years, enjoying notable successes with youth teams at a range of clubs as well as leading Saudi Arabia to the last 16 at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017.

Al-Shehri was a midfielder of considerable promise when he turned pro in the late ‘90s, even representing Saudi Arabia at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1999. However, serious pelvic and cruciate ligament injuries brought a premature end to his playing days in 2008 at the age of just 28.

Determined to continue in the game, he embarked on a coaching career that saw him manage age-category sides at Saudi clubs Al Qadsiah, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ettifaq clubs before leading the national team to the AFC U-19 Championship final and the Arabian Gulf Cup title in 2016, a year before the aforementioned achievement at Korea Republic 2017.

The 41-year-old is now preparing for his latest challenge in July, when he hopes the country’s U-23s can perform well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Al-Shehri is confident his players can go far at the tournament. “We’re determined to perform honourably even though we’ll be facing difficult teams,” he said after the draw at FIFA headquarters in Zurich last month.

“The draw didn’t come as a surprise, as we knew that things would be difficult. The Olympics is a global arena where world-class teams with huge capabilities and lofty ambitions compete.”