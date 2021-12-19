Akunyili, Attahiru, TB Joshua — 12 shocking deaths of 2021

The outgoing year has been a roller coaster. Since the beginning of 2021, Nigerians have been inundated with security problems ranging fro…

The outgoing year

has been a roller coaster. Since the beginning of 2021, Nigerians have been

inundated with security problems ranging from robberies, kidnappings to

killings.

In the year, some prominent Nigerians fell to diseases,

armed attacks, air crash and other unfortunate incidents.

Here are 12 shocking deaths of 2021.

YINKA ODUMAKIN – NATIONAL PUBLICITY SECRETARY OF

AFENIFERE

The life of Yinka Odumakin, publicity secretary of

Afenifere, Yoruba socio-political group, was cut short by COVID-19 complications on April

2.

The late Odumakin drew his last breath at the Lagos State

University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). He was said to have been sick with

COVID-19 for some time but had “underlying health issues”.

Although he later tested negative for the virus, he never

recovered from the complications arising from the infection.

Odumakin was a human rights activist who played a vital role

in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the Sani Abacha

regime after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

His death was seen as a huge loss to the Yoruba nation as he

fought for the advancement of the south-west region.

He was once a spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari but he

later turned to a critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Despite being a critic of his government, Buhari still described the deceased as “a man

of conviction who had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation

at large”.

AHMED GULAK – APC CHIEFTAIN

The death of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), sent shock waves down the spine of Nigerians,

especially in the political space.

Gulak was killed by gunmen in Imo state in May. The former

aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was shot dead by gunmen while returning

to Abuja from Owerri, Imo state capital.

His death caused a ripple in the political space as there

were speculations that his killing was politically motivated.

Commencing an investigation into the murder, the police said

Gulak left his hotel without any security detail in spite of the insecurity in

the state. The state had been witnessing a series of violent attacks.

Bala Elkana, the Imo police spokesman, had said six “armed

bandits” ambushed Gulak’s car at Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala LGA while he

was on his way to the airport.

The police also alleged that members of the proscribed

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were behind the murder, adding that its

personnel trailed the attackers and ‘”killed some of them in a shootout”.

IPOB, however, denied the allegation.

IBRAHIM ATTAHIRU – CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

Ibrahim Attahiru, the late chief of army staff (COAS), died

in an air crash near Kaduna international airport on May 21.

Attahiru was killed alongside 10 other military officers in

the crash. According to the military, the plane crash was caused by bad

weather. The three-star general died barely four months into his appointment as

army chief.

Upon assumption of office, the late army chief had shown his

readiness to combat insecurity in the country. He had said under his

leadership, the army would do things differently to address security challenges

in the country.

Under his watch, many bandits and insurgents were captured

or killed while some communities held by Boko Haram were recaptured after

Attahiru gave the soldiers 48 hours to go after the insurgents and reclaim the

areas.

An Accident Investigation Board was constituted to unravel

the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

In September, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB)

submitted an interim report of the air crash.

Attahiru’s demise made him the shortest-serving chief of

army staff in Nigeria.

OBADIAH MALAIFIA –

FORMER DEPUTY-GOVERNOR OF CBN

Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of the Central Bank

of Nigeria (CBN), died on September 19 after a brief illness.

There was controversy surrounding his death. The Middle Belt

Forum claimed that the ex-deputy governor of the CBN faced a sad ordeal at the

hands of doctors at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) where he

was taken to. The group claimed doctors refused to attend to him, but the

hospital denied the allegation.

Bissallah Ekele, chief medical director at UBTH, described

the allegation as false. He said Mailafia tested positive for COVID-19 at two

hospitals he was attended to before he was transferred to the facility when his

health degenerated. He said the former CBN deputy governor eventually died of

COVID-19 owing to underlying diseases.

The 64-year-old Mailafia made the headlines when, during an

interview on an Abuja-based radio station, he said a governor from the north is

the leader of Boko Haram.

His claim made the Department of State Services (DSS) invite

him for interrogation.

After being invited for questioning, Mailafia later

recanted, and said he had no proof to back his claim on Boko Haram sponsor.

TB JOSHUA– FOUNDER OF

SCOAN

Another death that shocked Nigerians was that of Temitope

Balogun Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The 57-year-old international preacher died on June 5.

He reportedly suffered a stroke two months before his death

and was flown to Turkey for treatment.

Known for his prophecies and healing services, the late

prophet was widely sought after by Nigerians and foreigners for healing

miracles.

During the Ebola outbreak, he claimed that his ‘anointing

water’ could cure Ebola and sent bottles of the water to Sierra Leone which was

battling an outbreak of the disease.

In 2014, the pastor made headlines when a building within

the headquarters of his church collapsed, killing at least 115 people — mostly

foreigners.

His funeral attracted a large crowd including dignitaries

like Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy; Dele

Momodu, media mogul and former presidential aspirant, among others.

He was buried within the church premises in Ikotun area of

Lagos.

SOUND SULTAN – NIGERIAN MUSICIAN

On July 11, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death

of Olanrewaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan, who died at the age of 44

after a four-year battle with cancer.

The late Nigerian singer died of Angiommunoblastic t-cell

lymphoma. He was said to have been flown out of Nigeria to the US for

chemotherapy following his diagnosis. Sound Sultan had expressed gratitude to

his well-wishers, saying he would tell the story of his struggles.

Tributes poured in for the versatile musician who left an

indelible mark in the music industry.

In July, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) paid

tribute to the late musician by dedicating D’Tigers’ victories over teams — USA

and Argentina — to his memory.

The deceased was known as one of the biggest fans of

basketball in Nigeria.

RACHEAL ONIGA – ACTRESS

Racheal Oniga, veteran actress, died at the age of 64 on

July 30.

There was the rumour that the actress died of COVID-19 but

her family said she died of a heart-related ailment she had battled with for a

while.

In tributes, the late movie star was described as “a

hardworking, committed and down-to-heart actress”.

The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), a movement

co-chaired by Olisa Agbakoba and Abduljeleel Tafawa Balewa, described the late

Oniga as “the voice of the voiceless”.

“She was a very committed Ambassador of the movement agenda

to take back power to the masses of Nigeria and she was involved in the

movement accords in some states of the federation and at the National level,

which yielded results during the 2019 elections,” the group had said.

“Lady Racheal Oniga, a titled chief of Ile Ife, installed by

Oba Sijuwade Olubuse, lived and died as a voice of the voiceless.

“We, therefore, pray

for the repose of her soul and fortitude to bear this huge loss by her children

and family members. We hope to explore a way of immortalising her legacies in

succeeding days. Racheal Oniga lives on.”

She was buried on August 27 in Lagos state.

CHIKE AKUNYILI –

MEDICAL DOCTOR

The murder of Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Dora

Akunyili, ex-minister of information and communication, also came as a rude

shock to Nigerians.

Akunyili was killed by gunmen in Anambra state in September.

He was said to be on his way from a memorial lecture in honour of his late

wife.

He was reportedly killed alongside his police escort and one

Aloysius, identified as his driver.

His death generated condemnations from many Nigerians. The

south-east governors lamented the killing and said the region had lost “one of

its finest to hoodlums in the zone”.

Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra, also blamed “invaders”

for the attack on Akunyili. The governor announced a N20 million reward for

information on the perpetrators and asked security agencies to speed up efforts

to find the attackers.

IPOB was alleged to be behind the attacks and killings in

the south-east, but the group denied killing the deceased.

The late Akunyili was laid to rest in Agulu, Anambra state.

FEMI OSIBONA – ESTATE

DEVELOPER

On November 1, tragedy brought Femi Osibona, managing

director of Foursquare Homes, to the news after a 21-storey building he was

developing in Ikoyi area of Lagos state collapsed, killing and trapping many

people inside.

As families and friends waited outside the collapsed

building with bated breath for reports on their loved ones trapped under, the

body of Osibona and those of a few others were recovered from the rubble.

The tragedy claimed the lives of over 40 people.

The incident raised questions and controversy over the

approval for the construction of the building.

Gbolahan Oki, suspended general manager of Lagos State

Building Control Agency (LASBCA), had said Osibona got approval to construct

only 15 floors.

Oki, who was temporarily laid off owing to the incident,

also said the owner of the property was previously arrested, adding that the

materials he used for the building were “so inferior and terrible”.

But Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos, said the

approval was for 21 floors, but added that following the issuance of approval

three years ago, the building was sealed by LASBCA recently when some

“anomalies” were observed.

A tribunal was later set up by the Lagos government to probe

the collapse of the high-rise.

The Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE)

also said the 21-storey building was originally designed to be six floors.

Kehinde Osifala, NIStructE president, said the changes made to the project

appear to “have been seriously inadequate” and that “preliminary investigation

also revealed some evidence of structural inadequacy in the construction and

signs of some structural distress had already started to show within certain elements

of the building”.

TORDUE SALEM –

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER REPORTER

While Nigerians were still reeling from numerous reports of

killings across the country, the news of the death of Tordue Salem, Vanguard

newspaper reporter, filtered in.

Salem, a House of Representatives correspondent, was found

dead in Abuja – weeks after he was declared missing.

He was declared missing after he was last seen on October

13.

The news of the death of the reporter came about two days

after the green chamber passed a resolution mandating all security agencies to

immediately investigate his whereabouts.

The police, however, said Salem was killed by a hit-and-run

driver. He was said to have been killed on Mabushi highway in the federal

capital territory (FCT).

The police said a 29-year-old suspect — Itoro Clement — was

arrested in connection to the crime following an investigation by the force

intelligence bureau.

The suspect reportedly confessed that he knocked down the

reporter and did not stop to check the victim because “the area is known for

criminal activities”.

BABA SUWE – YORUBA

ACTOR

Death struck again in the movie industry and this time, it

took Babatunde Omidina, comic Yoruba actor popularly known as Baba Suwe.

Baba Suwe died in November after a long battle with an

undisclosed ailment.

Baba Suwe, who was popular in the movie industry, had a

run-in with a law enforcement agency in 2011 when he was arrested by the

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Murtala Mohammed International

Airport over the suspicion that he was trafficking drugs.

He was detained for three weeks and allegedly tortured on

suspicion of ingesting cocaine wraps. He was later granted bail after no drugs

were found on him.

Although a Lagos high court had ordered that Baba Suwe be

compensated with the sum of N25 million after no drugs were found on him, the

veteran actor lamented years later that he did not receive any compensation.

Twice in 2019, he was rumoured to have died while he was

abroad for medical treatment. The rumour was debunked by his colleagues in the

movie industry.

He had earlier solicited financial support to enable him to

travel abroad for medical attention.

While sharing the video of the corpse of his father online,

Adesola Omidina, son to Baba Suwe, claimed that people abandoned his father but

he later retracted his statement and apologised for his comment after he was

criticised and accused of “disrespecting” the late actor.

ABUBAKAR SHEKAU–BOKO

HARAM LEADER

If death could be said to bring relief and joy to people,

the death of Abubakar Shekau did just that. Shekau was the leader of Boko Haram

in Nigeria until his death in May.

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), a breakaway

faction of Boko Haram, confirmed the death of Shekau, former leader of the

terrorist group. He was said to have blown himself up on May 19 following a

confrontation with ISWAP fighters.

He was said to have killed himself with a bomb “when he

observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive”.

The report of his death was met with mixed feelings – while

many were elated, some were doubtful about the genuineness of the news owing to

the fact that the army had claimed, on several occasions, to have killed Shekau

but the Boko Haram leader resurfaced in online videos, debunking those claims.

Although the army said it could not confirm if he was truly

dead, many Nigerians hope he remains dead.

Culled: TheCable



Sourced From Nigerian Music