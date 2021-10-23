AFRIMA appoints PwC to audit music votes





In a bid to deepen the transparency of the voting process, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as the official auditor of the award’s voting applications. The partnership between the two global brands was announced at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The President and the Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the PwC will perform independent stress testing of AFRIMA’s voting platform, conduct vulnerability assessment to validate the integrity of the software deployed for improved security controls, carry out penetration testing covering the voting system and its interface, monitor public and academy voting portals, collate votes and present the sealed results during the award ceremony. “You will agree with me that the award process is always controversial; by human nature, you think other people are playing games or cheating you even though we have never heard that about AFRIMA,” Dada told journalists. “

However, I have always advocated for the coming on board of a globally renowned platform, a third party that will be responsible for monitoring our voting platform and will, at the award ceremony, deliver the results; we believe at the end of the day the results will not be questioned. On this, we felt the need to partner with a global brand that people cant trust and be comfortable with and there is no other brand you can think of other than PwC.” The lead, PwC West Africa telecoms, media and technology industry, Femi Osinubi, said the collaboration involves the company’s assessment of AFRIMA’s voting system’s controls and functionalities for vulnerabilities, accuracy as well as integrity. He said they will monitor the public and academy voting portals to collate and present the sealed results at the awards ceremony.





“Today’s audiences are far more socially connected, informed and empowered. With a little bit of information, they can detect and call out fraudulent schemes in no time. Accordingly, businesses must ensure the legitimacy of their practices,” Osinubi said.

“More importantly, award ceremonies like AFRIMA must follow strict protocol handling their balloting processes. They must handle these processes with the highest level of professionalism and trust,” he said. In her welcome address, Head of Culture, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, said: “The Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA wishes to announce the onboarding of PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner for AFRIMA to audit AFRIMA processes as well as track and monitor the voting processes. This will enhance and validate the integrity of the AFRIMA platform. We wish to appreciate PwC for partnering and embarking on the AFRIMA journey with us. The African Union is celebrating the year of arts, culture and heritage under the theme, ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want.”





