Africans mourn death of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , ,

Tributes have been pouring in for Tanzania’s President John Magufuli who died of heart attack at the age of 61.

The country’s Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the announcement in an address on state television on Wednesday evening.

She said President Magufuli died hours earlier on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and the announcement of his death ends speculations about his whereabouts.

African leaders and other prominent personalities on the continent have been paying their tributes to the man referred to as the “Bulldozer” for his outspokenness and strength.

John Pombe Magufuli was the son of a peasant farmer who worked hard to become Tanzania’s president in 2015.

Prior to that he had worked as a teacher as well as an industrial chemist before becoming a politician with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

In 1995 he became a member of parliament and got appointed as deputy minister of works.

