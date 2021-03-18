Africans mourn death of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli

– Advertisement –





Tributes have been pouring in for Tanzania’s President John Magufuli who died of heart attack at the age of 61.

The country’s Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the announcement in an address on state television on Wednesday evening.

She said President Magufuli died hours earlier on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

BREAKING: Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead. Vice president Samia Suluhu says Magufuli succumbed to heart disease in Dar Es Salaam #RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/h9fl8ZpHYQ — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) March 17, 2021

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and the announcement of his death ends speculations about his whereabouts.

African leaders and other prominent personalities on the continent have been paying their tributes to the man referred to as the “Bulldozer” for his outspokenness and strength.

A bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) March 17, 2021

It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of my friend, President @MagufuliJP. He and his family have been close friends for a long time. He’s been by my side at my most difficult and painful moments. My condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/HXWyuzD2Ml — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 18, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the people of the United Republic of Tanzania on losing President John Pombe Magufuli. Eternal repose pic.twitter.com/pcy3NLbrkI — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) March 18, 2021

The President of the Republic of Kenya who is also the current Chairperson of the East African Community, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, will shortly make a televised address on the passing away of President Dr John Joseph Pombe Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 18, 2021

I have, with great sadness, learnt of the death of His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli. He was a pragmatic leader who believed in and worked for the economic empowerment of East Africans. We join Tanzania in mourning the passing of a great son of Africa. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/bzm188cKgF — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 18, 2021

The people of Mombasa join our brothers and sisters of the United Republic of Tanzania in mourning the death of their beloved President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. May the Almighty assuage your grief and May He also rest his soul in eternal peace. Ameen. #RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/gRLCrsgwVN — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) March 18, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and people Of Tanzania following the sudden demise of President John Pombe Magufuli, praying for strength and unity during this difficult time 💔💔💔#RIPMagufuli pic.twitter.com/SzWdufwoeR — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 17, 2021

🙏💔Condolences to the people of Tanzania for the loss of their President. pic.twitter.com/vf7UGZNBsZ — |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 18, 2021

Kwa niaba yangu na kwa niaba ya Serikali na taifa la Somalia, ningependa kuwasilisha rambi rambi zetu kwa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa #Tanzania kwa kumpoteza Kiongozi Rais John Magufuli. Tunalitakia taifa Zima na Serikali subra na utulivu katika kipindi hiki cha maombi na maombolezo. pic.twitter.com/cQz3rALaPt — Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) March 17, 2021

John Pombe Magufuli was the son of a peasant farmer who worked hard to become Tanzania’s president in 2015.

Prior to that he had worked as a teacher as well as an industrial chemist before becoming a politician with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

In 1995 he became a member of parliament and got appointed as deputy minister of works.

