African Development Bank at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15)

What: United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 15)

Who: African Development Bank, United Nations Biodiversity, World Wildlife Fund, United Nations Environment Programme and other partners

When: 7-19 December 2022

Where: Montreal, Palais des Congrès

The African Development Bank will attend major negotiation sessions of this Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) from 7 to 19 December in Montreal, Canada.

The conference will review the achievements and delivery of the CBD’s Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and negotiate for the adoption of a post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. The framework will define the global strategy for securing the world’s biodiversity, contributing to the attainment of the ecosystem and human well-being.

The Bank’s delegation, led by Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer in charge of the Climate Change and Green Growth Department, will participate in discussions with the CBD Secretariat on implementing the new set of goals of the strategy to guide global actions through 2040.

The Bank will also host and co-host side events and participate in key thematic days.

Biodiversity loss is a global challenge; the world’s natural capital is seriously threatened by various anthropogenic actions. Africa is host to remarkable biodiversity, with many endemic and endangered mammals and plants. The continent is also endowed with tropical forests, savannahs, montane grasslands, mangroves, deserts, and wetlands. Climate change is a major threat to biodiversity and ecosystem services in Africa.

African Development Bank Group