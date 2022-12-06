‘Nobody has toiled for Hip Hop in Nigeria like I have,’ M.I says

The video is in reaction to the events that have followed Wizkid‘s comments on Hip Hop and Nigerian rappers. The Afrobeats megastar had in an interview with 10 Magazine UK stated that Hip Hop is dead and he’s bored with the similarity in beat and lyrics.

His comment generated reactions from Nigerian rappers including YCEE, Oladips, A-Q, Blaqbonez, and M.I. Wizkid would later double down on his statement by describing Nigerian rappers as broke while stating that Sarkodie, Nasty C, and Black Sherif are the only rappers in Africa.

M.I earlier reacted to the comment by listing Nigerian rappers thriving in the music industry. His comment drew criticism from veteran street-hop act Jhybo who called him out for playing the Hip Hop King.

M.I in his new video stated that he struggled for years to get rap to what it’s while also acknowledging the efforts of other rappers such as Vector, SDC, Illbliss, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Naeto C, Ladipoe, and YCEE amongst others.

“When I’m speaking, I do so with my contributions and the weight of my experience,” M.I. said in the 21-minute video where he also narrated how rappers were given no chance and had to struggle to be successful despite the odds. He also made it clear that rap is doing well in Nigeria and with talents like Odumodu Blvck, the future of the genre is in safe hands.

You can watch the full video below.

