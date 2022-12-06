You are here
Odumodu Blvck drops highly anticipated music video for hit single, ‘Picanto’

Song Title: Picanto

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: December 6th, 2022

Video Director: Moe Musa

Length: 2 minutes 06 seconds

Features: 1- Zlatan

Label: Native Records

Details/Takeaway: For the visuals for of his hit single ‘Picanto’, Odumodu Blvck taps partners with Kia Motors whose Picanto car model was on full display as they ride across the streets of Lagos and Abuja in celebration of a talent that’s set to conquer both cities.

