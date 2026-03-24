MIDDLE EAST LIVE 24 March: West Bank attacks in focus
As the war continues to roil the Middle East and compound suffering for civilians across the region, the economic ramifications of the emergency are still playing out, with the Strait of Hormuz the focus of global attention. Meanwhile, settler attacks have escalated dramatically against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a topic that we’ll be across today also, with updates from the UN and our partners. UN News app users can follow coverage here. Source UN News