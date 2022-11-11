Africa targets sustainable tourism (Business Africa)

This episode of Business Africa:

the World Travel Market was held from November 7 to 9 in London, to discuss the business advantage of responsible tourism;

In the midst of population growth, Africa is facing the need for public transport; The African continent remains attractive for investors, that’s what to remember about the Africa Investment Forum that took place this year in Abidjan.

In recent years, the World Travel Market has established itself as the largest annual event dedicated to responsible tourism, and every year it takes place on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Nomasonto Ndlovu, Director of Operations at the South African Tourism Board, is participating in the 3-day event and is a guest of Business Africa this week.

The continent’s growing need for public transport

Every day, many Africans juggle the absence or inefficiency of public transport, a huge but vital challenge as the continent faces a population explosion.

According to the United Nations, the population of sub-Saharan Africa will increase from 1.15 billion in 2022 to 1.40 billion in 2030, and then to 2.09 billion in 2050. This rapid growth means that populations will face serious mobility problems, aggravated by inadequate road networks.

Africa continues to attract investors

The 3rd edition of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days attracted $31 billion in investment interest from African and global market players.

The event also highlighted the shared commitment of African leaders to help unlock the continent’s investment potential in key sectors.

Sourced from Africanews