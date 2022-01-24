AFCON 2021: ‘I no longer watch football because of Nigeria, Arsenal’ – Naira Marley

Popular singer, Naira Marley, has said that he doesn’t like to watch football anymore because of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal. …

Popular singer, Naira Marley, has said that he doesn’t like

to watch football anymore because of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Arsenal.

Marley said this while reacting to Nigeria’s elimination

from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recall that Nigeria crashed out of the 2021 AFCON after a

1-0 defeat to Tunisia on Sunday night.

Youssef Msakni’s second-half goal ensured Tunisia defeated

the Super Eagles in the AFCON round of 16 and qualified for the quarter-finals.

Reacting after the game, Marley, in a series of tweets via

his Twitter handle after the game, also criticized referee Maguette N’Diaye,

who officiated Nigeria’s clash with Tunisia for not awarding the Super Eagles a

penalty during the encounter.

“From when I saw a player called Ifa in the Tunisian team, I

knew we weren’t gonna win. Referee head come be like orunmila,” Marley tweeted.

“Referee didn’t give us that corner, he didn’t give us

penalty for that handball but he wanna check VAR to give us red card kmft. Fuck

football man.

“This is why I don’t watch football anymore because of

Nigeria and fucking Arsenal.” [sic].

Sourced From Nigerian Music