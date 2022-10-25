Adekunle Gold announces date for 2022 Lagos concert

The award-winning star took to his Twitter account to make the announcement as he ask fans to prepare for the best show ever.

“Now, Lagos! Get ready for the best show you have ever seen! Dec 18th!” he tweeted on Monday, 23rd October 2022.

Following the release of his 2022 album ‘Catch Me If You Can’, Adekunle Gold has enjoyed success with his hit single ‘High’ feat. Davido, ‘5 Star’ which has received a Rick Ross remix, and ‘One Woman’ feat. TY Dolla $.

Adekunle Gold has embarked a successful tour of the US and Canada, as well as, the UK where he sold put the 5,000 capacity 02 Brixton Arena.

His December show in Lagos will be a way for the artist to close out a hugely successful 2022 that included an Headies Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Sourced From Nigerian Music