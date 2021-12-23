About Oyo State, Nigeria.

The Slogan

Pace Setter State

Date Of Creation

3 February 1976

Geography

Oyo State covers approximately an area of 28,454 square kilometers and is ranked 14th by size. The landscape consists of old hard rocks and dome shaped hills, which rise gently from about 500 meters in the southern part and reaching a height of about 1,200 metres above sea level in the northern part.Some principal rivers such as Ogun, Oba, Oyan, Otin, Ofiki, Sasa, Oni, Erinle and Osun river originate in this highland.

Oyo State contains a number of natural features including the Old Oyo National Park. In this location there was earlier habitat for the endangered African wild dog, Lycaon pictus;however, this canid is thought to have been locally extirpated at the present.





The Climate is equatorial, notably with dry and wet seasons with relatively high humidity. The dry season lasts from November to March while the wet season starts from April and ends in October. Average daily temperature ranges between 25 °C (77.0 °F) and 35 °C (95.0 °F), almost throughout the year

Brief History

It was formed in 1976 from Western State, and included Ọsun State, which was split off in 1991. Oyo State is homogenous, mainly inhabited by the Yoruba ethnic group who are primarily agrarian but have a predilection for living in high-density urban centres. The indigenes mainly comprise the Oyos, the Oke-Oguns, the Ibadans and the Ibarapas, all belonging to the Yoruba family and indigenous city in Africa. Ibadan had been the centre of administration of the old Western Region since the days of British colonial rule.

Other notable cities and towns in Ọyọ State include Ọyọ, Ogbomọsọ, Ibadan, Isẹyín-Okeogun, Ipapo-Okeogun, Kíṣì-Okeogun, Okeho-Okeogun, Saki-Okeogun, Igbeti-Okeogun, Eruwa-Ibarapa, Iroko, Lanlate, OjeOwode-Okeogun, Sepeteri-Okeogun, Ilora-Oyo, Jobele-Oyo, Awe-Oyo, Ilérò-Okeogun, Okaka-Okeogun, Igbo Ora-Ibarapa, Idere

The Local Government area

Oyo State consists of thirty-three (33) Local Government Areas. They are:

Afijio Jobele

Akinyele Moniya

Atiba Ofa Meta

Atisbo Tede-Okeogun

Egbeda Egbeda

Ibadan North Agodi Gate

Ibadan North-East Iwo Road

Ibadan North-West Dugbe/Onireke

Ibadan South-East Mapo

Ibadan South-West Ring Road

Ibarapa Central Igbo Ora

Ibarapa East Eruwa

Ibarapa North Ayete

Ido Ido

Irepo Kisi-Okeogun

Iseyin Iseyin-Okeogun

Itesiwaju Otu-Okeogun

Iwajowa Iwereile-Okeogun

Kajola Okeho-Okeogun

Lagelu Iyanaofa

Ogbomosho North Ogbomoso

Ogbomosho South Arowomole

Ogo Oluwa Ajawa

Olorunsogo Igbeti-Okeogun

Oluyole Idi Ayunre

Ona Ara Akanran

Orelope Igboho-Okeogun

Ori Ire Ikoyi

Oyo East Kosobo

Oyo West Ojongbodu

Saki East Agoamodu-Okeogun

Saki West Shaki-Okeogun

Surulere Iresa Adu

The Governor

Oluwaseyi Makinde (PDP)

The Deputy governor

Rauf Olaniyan (PDP)

The Senators

C: Teslim Folarin (APC)

N: Abdulfatai Buhari (APC)

S: Mohammed Kola Balogun (PDP)

Representatives

Member Party

Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo PDP

Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi APC

Abass Adigun PDP

Jacob Ajao Adejumo APC[n]

Oluyole Tolulope Akande-Sadipe APC

Olaide Adewale Akinremi APC

Oluokun Akintola APC

Akinola Adekunle Alabi APC

Ajibola Muraina PDP

Segun Odebunmi APC

Olumide Ojerinde APC

Adedeji Stanley Olajide PDP

Olajide Olatubosun APC

Shina Peller APC

The Website

www.oyostate.gov.ng

Major Cities

Prominent Places

Oyo National Park.

Mineral Resources

Iron Ore, Tantalite, Columbite, Cassiterite, Bismuth, Gemstones, Gold, Marble, Red Clay, Sand, Gravel, Granite, Syenite, Kaolin

The population

Population (2006)

• Total 5,580,894

Postal Code

200001

Culture and tourism

Old Oyo National park

Akanran

Fiditi

Ikoyi Ile

Notable People

9ice (born Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, on 17 January 1980), musician

Wande Abimbola, retired academic, religious leader and politician

Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, evangelist

Lamidi Adedibu, aristocratic power broker

Benjamin Adekunle, general

Akinwumi Adesina, President African Development Bank, AfDB

Lam Adesina, former Governor Oyo State (1999–2003), Leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria.

Otunba (Dr) Christopher Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State (2007-2011)]

Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State (2011-2019)

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo

Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olaniyi Afonja, actor and comedian

Benjamin Akande, academic

Richard Akinjide, lawyer and politician

Oluyombo Awojobi, rural surgeon

Ladoke Akintola, politician, lawyer and orator

Quadri Aruna, table tennis player

Adebayo Johnson Bankole, politician

Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, musician

Abdulfatai Buhari, senator

Samuel Ajayi Crowther, priest and historian

Sunday Akin Dare, journalist and politician

Adebayo Faleti, actor, poet and writer

Toyin Falola, historian and academic

Tade Ipadeola, poet

Samuel Johnson, historian

Senator Rasheed Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State (2003–2007)

Kase Lukman Lawal, businessman

Abass Akande Obesere, Fuji musician and entertainer

Chief Akinpelu Obisesan, diarist, and founder of Cooperative Bank

Latunde Odeku, medical doctor, teacher and poet

Professor Dibu Ojerinde, former registrar, Joint Matriculation Board of Nigeria

Tunji Olaopa, founder and executive vice chairman, ISGPP

Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola, Kurunloju I, Oniroko of Iroko

Saheed Osupa, Fuji and Hip-Pop artist

David Oyelowo, actor

Afeez Oyetoro, actor, comedian and Academic

Sade, R&B/Soul artist, born in Oyo State

Senator (Rt. Hon.) Monsurat Sunmonu, first female Speaker OYHA and first female Senator from Oyo state

Ibrahim Taiwo, general and politician

Bode Thomas, politician and Lawyer

Languages

Mainly inhabited by the Yoruba

Institutions

The following are universities located within Oyo State;

University of Ibadan, Ibadan

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso

Lead City University, Ibadan

Dominican University, Ibadan

Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo

Koladaisi University

Oyo State Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State

Àtìbà University|Àtìbà University, Ọ̀yọ́

List of polytechnics

The Polytechnic, Ibadan

Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa

The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic

Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Ogbomoso

List of Specialized Tertiary Institutions

Federal School of Surveying, Oyo

Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan

Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan

Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan

Federal School of Statistics, Ibadan

List of Colleges Education and Agriculture

Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo

Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor plantation Ibadan (FCAHPT)

Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan

Emmanuel Alayande College of Education

Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora

Oyo State College Of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan

Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan

The College of Education, Lanlate.

List of registered private polytechnics

The Kings Polytechnic, Saki

SAF Polytechnic, Iseyin

City Polytechnic, Ibadan

Tower Polytechnic, Ibadan

Bolmor Polytechnic, Ibadan

