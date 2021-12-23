About Oyo State, Nigeria.
The Slogan
Pace Setter State
Date Of Creation
3 February 1976
Geography
Oyo State covers approximately an area of 28,454 square kilometers and is ranked 14th by size. The landscape consists of old hard rocks and dome shaped hills, which rise gently from about 500 meters in the southern part and reaching a height of about 1,200 metres above sea level in the northern part.Some principal rivers such as Ogun, Oba, Oyan, Otin, Ofiki, Sasa, Oni, Erinle and Osun river originate in this highland.
Oyo State contains a number of natural features including the Old Oyo National Park. In this location there was earlier habitat for the endangered African wild dog, Lycaon pictus;however, this canid is thought to have been locally extirpated at the present.
The Climate is equatorial, notably with dry and wet seasons with relatively high humidity. The dry season lasts from November to March while the wet season starts from April and ends in October. Average daily temperature ranges between 25 °C (77.0 °F) and 35 °C (95.0 °F), almost throughout the year
Brief History
It was formed in 1976 from Western State, and included Ọsun State, which was split off in 1991. Oyo State is homogenous, mainly inhabited by the Yoruba ethnic group who are primarily agrarian but have a predilection for living in high-density urban centres. The indigenes mainly comprise the Oyos, the Oke-Oguns, the Ibadans and the Ibarapas, all belonging to the Yoruba family and indigenous city in Africa. Ibadan had been the centre of administration of the old Western Region since the days of British colonial rule.
Other notable cities and towns in Ọyọ State include Ọyọ, Ogbomọsọ, Ibadan, Isẹyín-Okeogun, Ipapo-Okeogun, Kíṣì-Okeogun, Okeho-Okeogun, Saki-Okeogun, Igbeti-Okeogun, Eruwa-Ibarapa, Iroko, Lanlate, OjeOwode-Okeogun, Sepeteri-Okeogun, Ilora-Oyo, Jobele-Oyo, Awe-Oyo, Ilérò-Okeogun, Okaka-Okeogun, Igbo Ora-Ibarapa, Idere
The Local Government area
Oyo State consists of thirty-three (33) Local Government Areas. They are:
Afijio Jobele
Akinyele Moniya
Atiba Ofa Meta
Atisbo Tede-Okeogun
Egbeda Egbeda
Ibadan North Agodi Gate
Ibadan North-East Iwo Road
Ibadan North-West Dugbe/Onireke
Ibadan South-East Mapo
Ibadan South-West Ring Road
Ibarapa Central Igbo Ora
Ibarapa East Eruwa
Ibarapa North Ayete
Ido Ido
Irepo Kisi-Okeogun
Iseyin Iseyin-Okeogun
Itesiwaju Otu-Okeogun
Iwajowa Iwereile-Okeogun
Kajola Okeho-Okeogun
Lagelu Iyanaofa
Ogbomosho North Ogbomoso
Ogbomosho South Arowomole
Ogo Oluwa Ajawa
Olorunsogo Igbeti-Okeogun
Oluyole Idi Ayunre
Ona Ara Akanran
Orelope Igboho-Okeogun
Ori Ire Ikoyi
Oyo East Kosobo
Oyo West Ojongbodu
Saki East Agoamodu-Okeogun
Saki West Shaki-Okeogun
Surulere Iresa Adu
The Governor
Oluwaseyi Makinde (PDP)
The Deputy governor
Rauf Olaniyan (PDP)
The Senators
C: Teslim Folarin (APC)
N: Abdulfatai Buhari (APC)
S: Mohammed Kola Balogun (PDP)
Representatives
Member Party
Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo PDP
Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi APC
Abass Adigun PDP
Jacob Ajao Adejumo APC[n]
Oluyole Tolulope Akande-Sadipe APC
Olaide Adewale Akinremi APC
Oluokun Akintola APC
Akinola Adekunle Alabi APC
Ajibola Muraina PDP
Segun Odebunmi APC
Olumide Ojerinde APC
Adedeji Stanley Olajide PDP
Olajide Olatubosun APC
Shina Peller APC
The Website
www.oyostate.gov.ng
Major Cities
Prominent Places
Oyo National Park.
Mineral Resources
Iron Ore, Tantalite, Columbite, Cassiterite, Bismuth, Gemstones, Gold, Marble, Red Clay, Sand, Gravel, Granite, Syenite, Kaolin
The population
Population (2006)
• Total 5,580,894
Postal Code
200001
Culture and tourism
Old Oyo National park
Akanran
Fiditi
Ikoyi Ile
Notable People
9ice (born Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, on 17 January 1980), musician
Wande Abimbola, retired academic, religious leader and politician
Joseph Adebayo Adelakun, evangelist
Lamidi Adedibu, aristocratic power broker
Benjamin Adekunle, general
Akinwumi Adesina, President African Development Bank, AfDB
Lam Adesina, former Governor Oyo State (1999–2003), Leader of the Action Congress of Nigeria.
Otunba (Dr) Christopher Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State (2007-2011)]
Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State (2011-2019)
Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo
Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land
Olaniyi Afonja, actor and comedian
Benjamin Akande, academic
Richard Akinjide, lawyer and politician
Oluyombo Awojobi, rural surgeon
Ladoke Akintola, politician, lawyer and orator
Quadri Aruna, table tennis player
Adebayo Johnson Bankole, politician
Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, musician
Abdulfatai Buhari, senator
Samuel Ajayi Crowther, priest and historian
Sunday Akin Dare, journalist and politician
Adebayo Faleti, actor, poet and writer
Toyin Falola, historian and academic
Tade Ipadeola, poet
Samuel Johnson, historian
Senator Rasheed Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State (2003–2007)
Kase Lukman Lawal, businessman
Abass Akande Obesere, Fuji musician and entertainer
Chief Akinpelu Obisesan, diarist, and founder of Cooperative Bank
Latunde Odeku, medical doctor, teacher and poet
Professor Dibu Ojerinde, former registrar, Joint Matriculation Board of Nigeria
Tunji Olaopa, founder and executive vice chairman, ISGPP
Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola, Kurunloju I, Oniroko of Iroko
Saheed Osupa, Fuji and Hip-Pop artist
David Oyelowo, actor
Afeez Oyetoro, actor, comedian and Academic
Sade, R&B/Soul artist, born in Oyo State
Senator (Rt. Hon.) Monsurat Sunmonu, first female Speaker OYHA and first female Senator from Oyo state
Ibrahim Taiwo, general and politician
Bode Thomas, politician and Lawyer
Languages
Mainly inhabited by the Yoruba
Institutions
The following are universities located within Oyo State;
University of Ibadan, Ibadan
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
Lead City University, Ibadan
Dominican University, Ibadan
Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo
Koladaisi University
Oyo State Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State
Àtìbà University|Àtìbà University, Ọ̀yọ́
List of polytechnics
The Polytechnic, Ibadan
Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa
The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic
Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Ogbomoso
List of Specialized Tertiary Institutions
Federal School of Surveying, Oyo
Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan
Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan
Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan
Federal School of Statistics, Ibadan
List of Colleges Education and Agriculture
- Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo
- Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Moor plantation Ibadan (FCAHPT)
- Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan
- Emmanuel Alayande College of Education
- Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora
- Oyo State College Of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, Ibadan
- Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan
- The College of Education, Lanlate.
List of registered private polytechnics
The Kings Polytechnic, Saki
SAF Polytechnic, Iseyin
City Polytechnic, Ibadan
Tower Polytechnic, Ibadan
Bolmor Polytechnic, Ibadan