5 Nigerian music you need to hear this week

Tiwa Savage x Asake “Loaded”

For her recent record, “Loaded,” Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage collaborated with Asake. The song heavily features amapiano. In the song, the venerable pop diva confronts the scandal surrounding the release of her sex tape late last year, which led to a number of reactions. The accompanying music video, which was directed by TG Omori, is energetic and edgy with several demonstrations of chic urban attire.

Mavin All Stars “Won Da Mo”

To commemorate Mavin Records’ tenth anniversary, the label’s stars plan to work together on one album. The label mates, which include top Nigerian musicians like Rema, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille, have worked together on a new song named “Won Da Mo” in advance of the album. It’s an upbeat tune that combines the various aural signatures of each performer into an energizing rhythmic foundation.

Maleek Berry “My Way”

After a two-year absence, Maleek Berry is back and serving up his customary high-caliber joint. The South London/Nigerian artist’s smooth “Afro-RnB” style is continued on “My Way,” a bouncy song that incorporates passages from Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love.” Listen up there.

Wizkid “2 Sugar” feat. Ayra Starr

You can listen to the entire album of Big Wiz’s eagerly awaited follow-up, More Love, Less Ego, here. The 13-song album features joint efforts with artists like Don Toliver, Skepta, Naira Marley, Skillibeng, and Shenseea. While the amapiano-tinged lead single “Bad To Me,” which is unquestionably a highlight, has previously been played for us, our current favorite is the classy “2 Sugar,” which features Ayra Starr. Play the music you see above to celebrate the weekend.

