2Baba’s manager debunks singer’s rumoured affair

Efe Omorogbe, popular Nigerian music executive and manager to iconic singer, Innocent Idibia alias 2Baba has debunked rumours of the star cheating on his wife.

Claims that the artiste had impregnated a certain banker went viral during the week.

This was days after Idibia posted a public apology for being an embarrassment to his wife and family.

In the statement posted via his Instagram page on Monday, Idibia wrote, “This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I’m not looking for no sympathy I’m not trying to make myself look good. This is no reverse psychology bullshit.

“I simply just don’t want to be the one that always apologise. I’ve been a sh**ty father and a sh**ty husband and sh**ty baby daddy. I have no excuses. I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.”

In a statement released via Omorogbe’s Instagram account on Saturday, the talent manager tagged the reports “fake news” and asked the general public to disregard same.

“It is understandable for fans, friends, and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife @annieidibia, family and management a few days ago,” the statement read.

“We would like to put it on record that the ‘why’ is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of century of superstardom, and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations as a role model.

“Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.”