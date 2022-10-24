2023: YPP presidential candidate unfolds plans to move Nigeria forwardBY ABBANOBI – EKU ONYEKAABUJA

BY ABBANOBI – EKU ONYEKA / ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Young Political Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado – Ibrahim has unfolded his plans toward moving Nigeria forward, if voted into power come 2023 general elections.

Prince Ado – Ibrahim made the disclosure during his party’s town hall meeting in the Center for Women Dvelopment, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently.

Among the areas he said he plans to improve upon, for the country to compete favourably in the committee of nations, according to him were among others, in the areas of power supplies, security and economy .

In the area of power supplies, the presidential candidate said he wouldintroduce revolution in the sector by involving the use of technologically -driven solutions, as well as complete the circle on the overall national security architecture of the country.

He also promised to secure the continuity of reinforcing and expanding the national grid and add extra capacity on the transmission infrastructure with a target of 10,000 MW by the end of 2025. Prince Ado – Ibrahim further promised to among others, implement energy – mix solution with the introduction of renewable energy, saying that with sun and wind, it will be realisable.

In the area of security, the prince said that he address the country’s teeming security challenges, provide a holistic approach to resolving the issues. He therefore added that he would revamp and assess reassess associated economic issues in his bid to improve the security architectur of rhe country. This according to him, he woukd do by among others, implementing rigid pipeline surveillance regime to raise the government’s revenue, which according to him, would entrench regime of security.

In the area of economy, Ado – Ibrahim said that his administration’s economic drive would among others target one trillion Dollar economy with already established capacity through: agro and agro allied value chain; mineral resources and beneficiation; rare earth; technology, exploration of strategic mineral – uranium; gold, cobalt, lithium, etc; gas exploration and refining; industrialization and; entertainment – nollywood, music, creative arts, sports, etc.

Earlier in an exclusive interview, the National Woman Leader of the party, Mrs Anita Zugwai Chukwu confidently said that her presidential candidate had all it takes to move Nigeria forward. She said Prince Malik Ado – Ibrahim would address problems problems of power generation, security and economy, as an expert in the area.

She said: “Prince Malik Ado – Ibrahim is the best out of all the presidential candidates, because she has experiential knowledge. He has what it takes to move Nigeria to the great place we are praying for. When it comes to the power sector, he is an expert in that area. It is not something he will go out to vi and learn. If you go to Adamawa state, the his solar system is working. A a military person, if you come to security, he knows how to handle it. So if I don’t know him too well, I shouldn’t be saying all these things, because I know that he will deliver.”

Similarly, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Zamfara state, Sani Ankar, when spoken to believed that if voted into power, the party would turn the country around, even as he advised Nigerians to rally round the YPP and experience positive change.

PHOTO CAPTION:The Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prince Malik Ado – Ibrahim (sitting, 2nd left, his wife, Princess Adams Ado – Ibrahim ( by his left), his running mate, Dr Enyinna Kasarachi (1st right) and the National Youth Leader, Chigozie Udogu (1st left) at the town hall meeting of the party at the Centre for Women Development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently.

