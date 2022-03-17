11 influential OAPs in the Nigerian radio space

These talented, interesting On-Air Personalities (OAPs) are what makes the average listener stay tuned to the stations for hours. Their assets include their voices, charm, presentation skills, intelligence, sensuality (when needed), and several other plusses.

In the past, OAPs merely existed to interview celebrities and gossip about them on air. In the new world of talk radio, OAPs are celebrities in their own right. And with social media, they get even more popular.

Today, we look at 11 out of the most influential On-Air-Personalities:

Collins Teke Che Che Sheye Banks Sarah Osioriamhe Mahogany Ayeni Adu Simi Drey Chiwete Onyema Tega Onojaife Moet Abebe Ogechukwu Ugwu

Collins Teke

Collins Teke, also known as “the microphone heavyweight” is one of Africa’s finest voice-over artistes, whose voice has been heard on multiple multimedia platforms across the nation and some cable channels airing across Africa. Collins Teke is a Cameroonian Born, Nigerian based Radio Broadcaster, Media and Tech Entrepreneur, professional Voice Over Artiste with 15 years work experience in Media Space.

Che Che

Che Che Smith, real name Uche Smith, is creative, efficient, colourful. Che Che Smith is a radio personality with Wazobia FM 95.1. Che Che is a fashion enthusiast, and she promotes fashion through various means, including her fashion blog – www.chechesmithnaction.com – and her clothing line – Cheche Smith Nation (CSNFashion).

Sheye Banks

Soundcity OAP, Sheye Banks started his radio career in 2010 as an intern at AHBS, Kent in the UK before returning to Nigeria to continue his radio dreams. He worked at Unilag FM at the University of Lagos and a year after graduation joined the Kiss FM franchise stations in Abuja and then in Lagos. Catch Sheye on ‘What’s Up Lagos’ every weekday on Soundcity Radio 98.5, Lagos.

Sarah Osioriamhe

Osy is the life of the party on Radio. She is a fun, dramatic, down earth natural and professional broadcaster. Osy loves to travel, manage events, watch movies, check out the latest restaurants and cuisine. Listen to Osy on air Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 6 am – Midday on Raypower FM.

Mahogany

Mahogany Obodozie is edgy, fun, intelligent. Mahogany hosts the breakfast show on Cool 96.9FM Lagos. With the vibrancy of a femcee, the voice and look of a rock star mashed-up with the sexiness of a video girl, her presentation style is refreshingly captivating. Mahogany is not your regular OAP. Excitingly, she is ‘The on-air dynamite’ that daily holds the Lagos audience spellbound.

Ayeni Adu

Ayeni Adu is a multifaceted individual with a strong passion for the broadcast media. He is often described as the guy with a sensational voice that delivers with a rich tone and endearing allure. Ayeni has grown from being the best voice on the Orientation Broadcasting Service during his National Youth Service to being a maestro on Radio Stations in Ilorin, Los Angeles and now Lagos. His flair for writing and desire to creatively use his skills to help people made him author a book in 2008 titled “Butterflies In Winter”.

Simi Drey

Simi Drey is an award-winning Broadcaster who has worked in television and radio stations across the UK and Nigeria and has interviewed a vast array of celebrities. Simi Drey hosts the Saturday Afternoon Show and the Sunday Afternoon Show between 12 pm – 6 pm on The Beat 99.9FM where she ensures listeners are always entertained by her charm, charisma and of course choice in good music.

Chiwete Onyema

Chiwete Onyema is the co-host of “Breakfast in the City” on City 105.1fm. He is a goal-driven individual. Chiwete’s dream as a broadcaster started during his NYSC orientation camp days. His love for Radio knows no bounds and when the opportunity came to be on the radio he didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity. Being part of the “City FM family” is more than a dream come true.

Tega Onojaife

Tega Onojaife is always looking for opportunities to create sports leadership and journalism opportunities for girls and women in Nigeria. She is a sports producer and presenter and the founder of the Ladies in Sport Conference. She also works to create a platform where coaches, athletes, administrators, and policymakers in African sport can meet with corporations and private businesses to form mutually beneficial strategic partnerships.

Moet Abebe

Laura Monyeazo Abebe, popularly known as Moet Abebe, is a Nigerian video jockey, television presenter, actress, catering exec. In 2016, she began her career on Soundcity Radio 98.5fm where she handles the afternoon popular show called “The Takeover” from 2-6 pm Monday to Friday.

Ogechukwu Ugwu

Ogechukwu Ugwu is an amiable and passionate OAP with over a decades worth of experience in broadcasting. She cut her teeth at Coal City FM Enugu in 2007 as an Entertainment and lifestyle Presenter and Producer before joining Pacesetter FM. In 2010, she then moved to Treasure FM PH and currently Metro FM. Ogechukwu presently co-anchors Metros breakfast show, AM Lagos Live.

