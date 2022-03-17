Top 12 contestants in Bigi-powered Nigerian Idol Season 7 set for live show

The theatre week of the favourite music reality show, Nigerian Idol Season 7, has ended with the top 12 contestants ready to showcase their talent, after weeks of audition that led to the selection by the judges, with the live show to commence on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

It was an exciting period for the top 12 contestants, who were over the moon for being among those lucky for the live show which will culminate in the winner clinching N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle [SUV], cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

The events preceding the theatre week were quite captivating for families and music lovers, who were very anxious to know the contestants for the well-liked entertainment platform, proudly sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand with its 13 variants from the stable of Rite Foods, a world-class company in the food and beverage industry of Nigeria’s economy.

Truly, many are called but few are chosen, after weeks of fierce musical melee and auditions; Gerald, Abigail, Jordan, Itohan, Banty, David Operah, Zadok, Faith, Progress, Debby, Precious, and Joel emerged top 12 contestants for the live show which would be aired every Sunday on DStv Channel 197 and GOtv Channel 29.

On their renditions, Jordan like other top contestants had the judges amazed by his vocal strength that was accompanied by his wondrous performance, giving him a standing ovation at most of his performances at the theatre week.

Itohan also impressed the judges with her sonorous voice, while Banty was the centre of attraction with her soulful voice. Precious and Joel with their amazing performances, increased the numbers of contestants from 10 to 12, as part of efforts by the judges at making the talent discovery show exhilarating.

And as the search for the new idol continues, Bigi soft drinks will continue to invigorate contestants in the competition, like in the words of Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, “the award-winning Bigi brand with its 13 unique variants is poised towards connecting with its consumers through platforms that would keep them entertained, refreshed, and add value to their lives, especially in the entertainment industry, like in the case of the Nigerian Idol.

According to her, the sponsorship of the musical show is one of the unflinching testimonies of the company’s relentless commitment to strengthen the Nigerian creative industry by discovering and nurturing young talents that will make the nation proud at global events.

She added that the Bigi brand threw its weight behind the Season 7 of the show, like it did last year, to inspire and empower stars that would take the music and entertainment industry to enviable heights.

The show has the popular music superstar, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj; the singer, songwriter, and actress, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, best known by her stage name Simi; and the creative industry entrepreneur, Obi Asika; as judges, with the top-notch radio and television on-air personality, Ikponmwosa (IK) Osakioduwa as host.

