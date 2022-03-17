African countries begin to lift Covid-19 restrictions

– Advertisement –





Many African countries have started lifting their Covid-19 restrictions to further make life easier for citizens and return them normalcy.

There have been Covid-19 restrictions such as mandatory wearing of masks, quarantining persons that test positive, lockdowns on communities considered hot spot among others.

Last week Kenya announced that it has lifted all restrictions imposed to curb the spread COVID-19.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect.

The new regulation also affects ban on large indoor gatherings and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers.

– Advertisement –



Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters that though the restrictions had been lifted, Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing.

For the past month the East African country’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1%.

Nearly 29% of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

In November, the government announced that proof of vaccination would be required by December 21 to access schools, transport, state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.

– Advertisement –





But a court blocked the move amid uncertainty over who would police it or what to do about people unable to access vaccines.

With a population of 54 million, Kenya recorded less than 35 daily COVID infections over the past week. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic.

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has also announced that the wearing of face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places.

Mr. Geingob also said vaccinated foreign visitors would not require PCR testing on arrival into the country.

The removal of Covid-19 restrictions comes amid a reduction in new virus cases being reported.

The president increased the number of people allowed to attend events from 500 to 1,000.

He said that people using public transport and those attending indoor events would be encouraged to wear masks. The new measures will be in place for a month.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 222, with the country averaging 14 new cases per day in the last seven days.

There are indications many African countries will soon follow suit and ease their Covid-19 restrictions.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds