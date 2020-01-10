2020-2030: Decade of Activism against Witch Persecution in Africa

Nigeria WitchCraft

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) hereby announces a Decade of Activism against Witch Persecution in Africa: 2020-2030. The main objective of this initiative is to create a witch hunting free Africa by sensitizing Africans on witch hunting and spearheading the advocacy for alleged witches in Africa within the next ten years.

To realize this objective, AfAW will engage in the following activities:

· Share latest news on witchcraft allegation/witch persecution

· Engage state and non state actors in the field of witchcraft accusation

· Intervene to protect alleged witches, and to educate the accusers

· Lobby local, national and regional and global institutions in tackling abuses that are linked to witch persecution and witch hunting

· Cooperate with institutions with similar aims and objectives

· Organize public education and enlightenment campaigns to reason people out of the misconceptions that drive witch persecution and other harmful traditional practices through trainings, workshops and seminars for various interest groups..

AfAW uses a secular, humanist, skeptical and human rights approach to examine witchcraft narratives and address related abuses. AfAW’s campaign is founded on the principles that:

· witchcraft is a myth and an imaginary crime which no one commits

· attributions of causing harm through occult means are based on hearsay and misinformation, panic and anxieties, fear and superstition

· witch persecution, killings and trials are forms of human rights abuses that should not be tolerated in the name of religion, culture or tradition.

I urge all Africans as well as non Africans including all Africans in the diaspora to join efforts with us to achieve this important objective. Contribute to our Decade of anti-witch hunting programs and activities.

Become an advocate for alleged witch today. A witch hunting free Africa is achievable.

Leo Igwe is the chief executive officer of Advocacy for Alleged Witches and initiator of Decade of Activism against Witch Persecution in Africa.





