Zimbabwe receives 200k doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China

Zimbabwe has received its first 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid vaccine from China, according to the government.

The consignment of the vaccine arrived on Monday morning in a Air Zimbabwe flight and were handed over to the government.

The handing over to the government was done by Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe.

China donated the 200,000 doses with an additional 600,000 doses already ordered by the government expected to arrive next month.

Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767- 200 ER carrying the Sinopharm #COVID19Vaccine consignment for Zimbabwe arrives at RGM International Airport. pic.twitter.com/KLhqk9N6gK — Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) February 15, 2021

China has already provided vaccine doses to Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

Zimbabwe said vaccination will first be provided to frontline workers and immigration agents working at borders.

The country has reported 35,104 COVID-19 cases and almost 1,398 deaths.

Source: Africafeeds.com