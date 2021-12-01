Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido top Apple Music’s year-end lists
Please note, this list only ranks the top songs, albums and artists based on Apple Music and Shazam users in Nigeria, not globally.
See the lists below;
Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid – Essence (feat. Tems)
- Wizkid – Ginger (feat. Burna Boy)
- Ruger – Bounce
- Davido – The Best (feat. Mayorkun)
- LADIPOE & Buju- Feeling
- Olamide – Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)
- Omah Lay – Godly
- Bella Shmurda,Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
- Wizkid – Blessed (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley)
- Omah Lay – Understand
- Davido – Jowo
- Gyakie & Omah Lay – Forever (Remix)
- Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
- Olamide – Rock
- Fireboy DML – Peru
- Davido – Holy Ground (feat. Nicki Minaj)
- CKay – Felony
- Buju – Outside
- Rexxie & MohBad – Kpk (Ko Por Ke)
- Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
Apple Music Top Albums of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid – Made In Lagos
- Davido – A Better Time
- Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
- Olamide – Carpe Diem
- Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Omah Lay – What Have We Done – EP
- Joeboy – Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic
- Olamide – UY Scuti
- Ruger – PANDEMIC – EP
- Justin Bieber – Justice
- Fireboy DML – APOLLO
- Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous
- Burna Boy – African Giant
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Blaqbonez – Sex Over Love
- Teni – WONDALAND
- Lojay & Sarz – LV N ATTN – EP
- Chike – Boo of the Booless
- Lil Durk – The Voice (Deluxe)
- Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Apple Music Top Artists of 2021 – Nigeria
- Wizkid
- Davido
- Burna Boy
- Olamide
- Omah Lay
- Pop Smoke
- Drake
- Fireboy DML
- Bella Shmurda
- Lil Durk
Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 – Nigeria
- Gyakie – Forever
- Ruger – Bounce
- AV – Big Thug Boys
- Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
- Jaywillz – Medicine
- LADIPOE & Buju – Feeling
- Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity
- Rexxie & MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)
- Focalistic Feat. Vigro Deep – Ke Star
- Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa
