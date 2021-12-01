You are here
Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido top Apple Music’s year-end lists

Village Reporter

Please note, this list only ranks the top songs, albums and artists based on Apple Music and Shazam users in Nigeria, not globally.

See the lists below;

Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Wizkid – Essence (feat. Tems)
  2. Wizkid – Ginger (feat. Burna Boy)
  3. Ruger – Bounce
  4. Davido – The Best (feat. Mayorkun)
  5. LADIPOE & Buju- Feeling
  6. Olamide – Infinity (feat. Omah Lay)
  7. Omah Lay – Godly 
  8. Bella Shmurda,Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
  9. Wizkid – Blessed (feat. Damian Jr. Gong Marley)
  10. Omah Lay – Understand
  11. Davido – Jowo
  12. Gyakie & Omah Lay – Forever (Remix)
  13. Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
  14. Olamide – Rock
  15. Fireboy DML – Peru
  16. Davido – Holy Ground (feat. Nicki Minaj)
  17. CKay – Felony
  18. Buju – Outside
  19. Rexxie & MohBad – Kpk (Ko Por Ke)
  20. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Apple Music Top Albums of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Wizkid – Made In Lagos
  2. Davido – A Better Time
  3. Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
  4. Olamide – Carpe Diem
  5. Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
  6. Omah Lay – What Have We Done – EP
  7. Joeboy – Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic
  8. Olamide – UY Scuti
  9. Ruger – PANDEMIC – EP
  10. Justin Bieber – Justice 
  11. Fireboy DML – APOLLO
  12. Ayra Starr – 19 & Dangerous
  13. Burna Boy – African Giant
  14. Drake – Certified Lover Boy
  15. Blaqbonez – Sex Over Love
  16. Teni – WONDALAND
  17. Lojay & Sarz – LV N ATTN – EP
  18. Chike – Boo of the Booless
  19. Lil Durk – The Voice (Deluxe)
  20. Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Apple Music Top Artists of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Wizkid
  2. Davido
  3. Burna Boy
  4. Olamide
  5. Omah Lay
  6. Pop Smoke
  7. Drake
  8. Fireboy DML
  9. Bella Shmurda
  10. Lil Durk

Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 – Nigeria

  1. Gyakie – Forever
  2. Ruger – Bounce
  3. AV – Big Thug Boys
  4. Bella Shmurda, Zlatan & Lincoln – Cash App
  5. Jaywillz – Medicine
  6. LADIPOE & Buju – Feeling 
  7. Olamide Feat. Omah Lay – Infinity 
  8. Rexxie & MohBad – KPK (Ko Por Ke)
  9. Focalistic Feat. Vigro Deep – Ke Star
  10. Lojay & Sarz – Monalisa

Top Shazamed Artist of 2021 – Nigeria

Sourced From Nigerian Music

