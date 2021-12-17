What will it take for African countries to become food secure? {Business Africa}

Groundnuts are ranked 6th among the main oilseeds that are grown worldwide with Senegal as one of the world’s leading exporters.

The groundnut campaign demonstrates the importance of groundnuts and indeed agriculture in driving economic growth and addressing the food security crisis.

However, in recent times some socio-economic and ecological factors are hindering its production.

Aly-Khan Satchu, a financial analyst and the CEO Rich Management spoke to Africanews on how communities like the Groundnut farmers in Africa can improve their agricultural output and revenues.

Digital Transformation in Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption and use of digital technologies, as movement and association were restricted in a bid to stall the spread of the Coronavirus. Communities and authorities have worked around the clock to deliver critical services including health, education, work and even entertainment. In this report, we explore what needs to be done to leverage the opportunities that digital transformation presents.

Wine industry in South Africa

Ending with a lighter note, wine is often associated with festivities and the biggest festival is just around the corner, Christmas! According to one of South Africa’s wine bodies VINPRO, South Africa is the 9th biggest wine producer in the world and produces about 4% of the world’s wine. We spoke to a producer about the journey of wine from harvesting grapes in Johannesburg to serving a glass of wine at a dinner table in any of the world’s capitals.

Sourced from Africanews