What is Ice Spice’s real name? Ethnicity explored as rapper’s Nigerian and Dominican claim goes viral

Rapper Ice Spice left the internet in a frenzy after sharing details about her ethnicity. The musician went viral after taking part in Erica Banks’ Buss It challenge, and Ice Spice fans are currently in a tizzy following her most recent tweet.

The Munch rapper took to her Twitter account on November 13, 2022, and responded to a tweet, where a netizen wrote that she looks of “Igbo” decent. Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, then told her 473.8k followers that she is Nigerian. Ice said:

“im Nigerian but idk which tribe maybe u right !”

In the following tweet, the rapper proudly announced:

“dominican too chill sisters”

dominican too chill sisters dominican too chill sisters

Ice Spice amassed a massive following after Drake invited her to this year’s OVO fest. The former got the opportunity to meet industry legends including Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Ice has since continued to grow in her career and has become a playlist essential.

Ice Spice was born in the Bronx

The 22-year-old Bronx-native has become a prominent rapper from the drill scene in recent years. Ice Spice is half-Dominican and half-Black. It seems like music runs in her family’s genes as her father was an underground rapper as well. Speaking about the advice her father gave her during her career trajectory, Ice revealed in an interview:

“He just basically tells me to continue to be myself and to be careful, ‘cause it can get grimey.”

The musician has revealed in the past that she spent most of her childhood indoors, due to her neighborhood’s high crime rates. Following middle school, her parents sent her to a Catholic school in Yonkers as they feared that they would be exposing their daughter to bad influences in Bronx schools. Speaking about the same, Ice revealed in a No Jumper interview:

“I probably would have been pregnant if I went to school in the Bronx. It’s really just abunch of bad kids in uniform. It’s bad everywhere.”

Ice created her stage name in high school. Her family nicknamed her as “Ice” at home, and she decided to add “Spice” to the same as it “just rhymed with it.”

In the spring of 2021, she recorded Bully, which led to her collaborating with Bronx producer Riot. As she garnered more traction, she released more singles including Bikini Bottom, Euphoric, Name of Love and Be a Lady amongst others.

According to Spotify, she has accumulated over 4 million monthly listeners. She also has a massive following of 2.3 million on Instagram.

Netizens go berserk after Ice Spice reveals she is of Nigerian descent

Internet users went bonkers after the rapper revealed details about her ethnicity. Many stated online that her latest tweet would garner her a bigger crowd made up of Nigerian fans. Netizens went on to celebrate her Nigerian roots.

A few tweets read:

Ice Spice being Nigerian and Dominican is so funny bc that’s a combo you could only find in NYC 🤣🤣 Ice Spice being Nigerian and Dominican is so funny bc that’s a combo you could only find in NYC 🤣🤣

@TheKruJue Lmaooooooo I’m screaming cuz she do look Nigerian @TheKruJue Lmaooooooo I’m screaming cuz she do look Nigerian

<img class="lazy-img" width="18" height="18" data-img="https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/what-is-ice-spices-real-name-ethnicity-explored-as-rappers-nigerian-and-dominican-claim-goes-viral.png" alt="😂" data-img-low="https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/what-is-ice-spices-real-name-ethnicity-explored-as-rappers-nigerian-and-dominican-claim-goes-viral.png" src="data:image/svg+xml,”> I love that for her @TheKruJue Nigerian and Dominican screams the Bronx @TheKruJue Nigerian and Dominican screams the Bronx😂 I love that for her

Ice Spice being Nigerian means I’m 100% stanning her and she’s one of the greatest lyricists of our time Ice Spice being Nigerian means I’m 100% stanning her and she’s one of the greatest lyricists of our time

Ice Spice being Nigerian might finally repair all the diaspora wars Ice Spice being Nigerian might finally repair all the diaspora wars

<img class="lazy-img" width="18" height="18" data-img="https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/what-is-ice-spices-real-name-ethnicity-explored-as-rappers-nigerian-and-dominican-claim-goes-viral-1.png" alt="😭" data-img-low="https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/what-is-ice-spices-real-name-ethnicity-explored-as-rappers-nigerian-and-dominican-claim-goes-viral-1.png" src="data:image/svg+xml,”> The amount of Nigerian audience about to root for Ice spice is crazy , myself included The amount of Nigerian audience about to root for Ice spice is crazy , myself included 😭

I was today years old when Ice Spice said she was Nigerian and Dominican. That’s def a Bronx mixture I was today years old when Ice Spice said she was Nigerian and Dominican. That’s def a Bronx mixture

ice spice nigerian we really won 🇳🇬😭🫶🏾🫶🏾

When ice spice finally embraces her Nigerian fans, her reach go wide die. When ice spice finally embraces her Nigerian fans, her reach go wide die.

Ice Spice’s industry plant controversy explained

As the singer continued to soar in popularity, many accused her of being an industry plant. The phrase refers to someone who fakes starting off their career without any help from those in the industry.

In Ice’s case, netizens accused her of getting help from her father’s connections who must have connected her with a popular music label.

However, the rapper has endlessly defended her success. She also said in a DJ Booth interview- “they tryna say that I’m a plant, and I’m not.”

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Karishma Rao

Sourced From Nigerian Music