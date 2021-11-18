What: Webinar on the Blue Economy

Who: African Natural Resource Center of the African Development Bank and Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa

When: 23 November 2021; 11:00 – 12:30 GMT

Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank’s African Natural Resources Center (ANRC) and Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) cordially invite you to attend a webinar on “Blue Economy in Africa: the potential for offshore renewable energy” on 23 November 2021, from 11:00 to 12:30 GMT.

The event will present the findings of a study on the potential of offshore renewable energy, including an overview of offshore renewable energy sources across coastal Africa, prospects for commercial development, challenges and opportunities, and policy recommendations. It will also showcase two SEFA-supported ocean energy ventures.

Participants will include representatives of African countries with offshore energy opportunities, project developers and sponsors, commercial banks involved in Infrastructure Finance, renewable energy investors and Industry associations.

To register, please click http://shorturl.at/dxHYZ

African Development Bank Group