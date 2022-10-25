What: Webinar on National circular economy roadmapping

Who: African Development Bank, African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) and Africa Circular Economy Facility

When: 27 October 2022

Where: Virtual (Click here to register)

The African Development Bank, the African Circular Economy Alliance (ACEA) and Africa Circular Economy Facility (ACEF) will hold a webinar to showcase the circular economy’s potential impacts on job creation, economic diversification, meeting climate targets, and enabling sustainable change for African countries.

The webinar, targeting representatives of African government ministries, is part of the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF2022), which will take place in Rwanda from 6th to 8th December, the first time in Africa.

Rwanda is a founding member and co-chair of the African Circular Economy Alliance. Its government, ACEA, ACEN and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, will jointly host the event.

The circular economy has tremendous potential for African countries as a viable development model that supports resilience-building through economic diversification. Several African governments have already embraced it as part of national mitigation and adaptation strategies.

African Development Bank Group