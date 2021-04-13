Wang snatches Olympic football for the Steel Roses 

Korea Republic led 3-2 on aggregate

Wang Shuang won China PR an extra-time thriller

The Steel Roses secured a ticket to the Olympics

Wang Shuang turned China PR’s saviour to snatch them a ticket to the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 at the expense of Korea Republic.

The Steel Roses were 3-2 behind on aggregate, with little over 20 minutes of normal time to play, but the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder set up Yang Man and then scored a superb extra-time goal to secure a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-3 win overall.

Korea Republic lost the first leg 2-1, but with Chelsea ace Ji Soyun dazzling, they controlled the first 45 minutes and took a deserved 2-0 lead in at the break thanks to Kang Chaerim and a Li Mengwen own goal.

Jia Xiuquan sent on towering forward Yang for the second half, and it helped China turn a deficit into a ticket to Tokyo.

They will now look forward to their sixth Women’s Olympic Football Tournament. China’s best finish was at Atlanta 1996, where they won a group including USA, Sweden and Denmark, beat Brazil in the semi-finals only to lose 2-1 to the Americans in the decider.

Sourced from FIFA