Who Get Ear Vol. 130: Here are the 10 Nigerian songs you need to play this week

Welcome to another installment of ‘Who Get Ear,’ Pulse’s flagship act for upcoming acts in the Nigerian music industry. This feature has been on for two years and Pulse Nigeria is proud to say it has been spotlighting some of the best songs and acts in the Nigerian underground for three years.

This is the 129thinstallment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

You can check Vol. 129 here. This week, we feature Kuddi Is Dead. Taiyeh, Sayo, Jess ETA, Jolomi, Fireboy and more.

Pick of the week: Victony – Broken

Moment of the week: sGawd’s performance on ‘No Promises’

Here are our picks of the week;

Kuddi Is Dead featuring SGAWD – No Promises

On March 31, 2021, Kuddi took to his social media page to announce that, “I’m very excited to announce new music after being MIA for almost 2 years. coming on the 31st of March.”

The Emo record is tells a dark love story with hollows and potholes.

Tayeh – MAFO

‘Mafo’ is Tayeh‘s second single off the year, off her upcoming debut EP. It is a love song that aims to discuss strength and resilience.

Sayo – For Your Love

After making covers on her Instagram page, Sayo releases her first record of 2021. It is a Reggae record with an R&B formation. It is a declaration of willingness for love.

Jess ETA & S’Bling featuring Buju and Inci – Body On

Jess ETA serves as a conductor and uses a bouncy beat from veteran producer S’Bling as his base to arrange his and his co-contributor’s verses.

The artwork was done by Tolu Wojay and conveys how the femme fatale serves as the center of attention as Jess ETA and Buju stand out from a sea of other admirers and courters..

Jupita featuring Rvge – Jeyova

Jupita & Rvge are both Nigerians, living and based in Lagos, Nigeria. Rvge is a talented artist, songwriter, producer and sound engineer who has collaborated with artists like Akon, Skales, DJ Spinall and more while Rvge released an EP last year. This Amapiano record has a sensual R&B soul, with a heart for love.

Dark Ruby – Moonlight

On her new single, “Moonlight”, Dark Ruby merges soothing vocals, on a heavy house instrumental produced by Tagg, with bouncy melodies that is sure to get you grooving in no time.

“Moonlight is a song I wrote on my way to school at night. It was inspired by nights out in lagos, love and feeling free,” Dark Ruby says.

Latoye – Blessings

Currently based in the UK, this is Latoye‘s first official single. It is self-produced and engineered by Marshall Muze. The record is an irregular Afro-soul/R&B/Gospel music that appeals to everyone because it highlights the struggle and hustle of the average young Nigerian and/or artist.

Victony – Broken

After the release of his EP, Saturn, Victony releases a heartbreak anthem on Emo/Cloud Rap.

Jolomi – Tire Me

Tire Me is Jolomi’s third single since he debuted into the music industry. The song is about him giving his lover reasons why he can’t get tired of her.

Jopy – My Baby

A Reggae-Fusion record, it is based around a female love interest.

