VivaTech forum: Africa at the heart of the digital revolution

The latest edition of Vivatech, Paris’ largest tech show, kicked off in France for the 7th year in a row.

From June 14th to 17th, over 2,500 exhibitors will showcase their latest innovation aimed at shaping tomorrow’s world.

Vivatech has become a not-to-be-missed event for the many African startups which made the trip. Hence the need for them to collaborate, according to Ivorian Minister of Communication and the Digital Economy Amadou Coulibaly.

“Our social and cultural realities are different from those of other continents. We believe that African countries are similar in some ways, and one of the aims of digital transformation is to make people’s lives easier,” the spokesperson for Côte d’Ivoire government said.

“From this point of view, Côte d’Ivoire has initiated a trade show, SACEN, the African show of startups and of the digital economy. We’ve held our second edition, and it’s a show that’s growing, so we hope it can become Africa’s own Vivatech !”

Tony Elumelu on African entrepreneurship

This year’s first is a pavilion dedicated to the future of sports. And Africa will play a role in it. Senegal, more precisely, will host the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2026.

Thursday’s (June 15) high point was a long-awaited talk by Nigerian philantropist and afrocapitalist Tony Elumelu. He sang the praises of African entrepreneurship.

“You must embrace technology to succeed. You must embrace technology to survive. If you fail to embrace technology, you’re building your business to fail,” the 60-year-old said.

“And as entrepreneurs we should be building businesses to last. Some of us are where we are today because we built our businesses to last and even to last longer beyond us.”

The 2023 edition has give prominence to artificial intelligence. The sector is getting increasingly popular in Africa, a continent firmly at the heart of the digital revolution.

Sourced from Africanews