Africa Investments 

Virtual Meeting for Asian Investors Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022

Elwin Mandowa,

What:     Virtual investor meeting for Asian investors in preparation for Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022

Who:      The African Development Bank Asia External Representation Office;Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), India Exim Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

When:    Wednesday, 14 September 2022; Time: 12:30-14:00 PM (India Standard Time); 16:00-17:30 PM (Korea/Japan Standard Time); 7:00-8:30 AM GMT

The Africa Investment Forum, an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners, will hold a virtual investor meeting for Indian, Japanese, and Korean companies on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The meeting will take place at 12:30-14:00 India Standard Time, 16:00-17:30 Korea/Japan Standard Time, and 7:00-8:30 AM GMT. It will be held in English.

This event is organized by the Bank’s Asia External Representation Office and supported by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), India Exim Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The meeting will provide investors an introduction to the Africa Investment Forum as Africa’s premier investment marketplace. Asian investors can also expect to learn how to participate in Africa Investment Forum deals. A previous virtual meeting for Singaporean investors took place on 5 August; the third one for potential Chinese investors will be held on 23 September.

The meeting takes place ahead of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days, to be held from the 2nd to the 4th of November in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Market Days 2022 will bring together investors, deal sponsors, and government ministers from across the world to advance transactions that have been prepared for investment-to-investment closure.  

The Africa Investment Forum operates as a multi-stakeholder, multi-disciplinary platform dedicated to advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating deals.

It is an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners: Africa 50, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and Trade and Development Bank.  

In the past three years, the Africa Investment Forum has attracted $110 billion of investment interest commitments to Africa.

Agenda

 

 Virtual Investor Meeting for Asian Investors in Preparation for Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

12:30-14:00 PM in Delhi | 16:00-17:30 PM in Seoul & Tokyo | 7:00-8:30 AM GMT

16:00-16:05

(12:30-12:35 IST; 7:00-7:05 GMT)

Introduction

Ms. Yuna CHOI

Senior External Relations and Communication Officer

African Development Bank

16:05-16:10

(12:35-12:40 IST; 7:05-7:10 GMT)

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Mr. In-Kyu CHO

Director General, MDB Operation Department

Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)

TBC

India Exim Bank

16:10-16:40

(12:40-13:10 IST; 7:10-7:40 GMT)

Presentation of the Africa Investment Forum and Procedure

Mr. Martin ORJI

Senior Advisor

Africa Investment Forum – African Development Bank

16:40-17:00

(13:10-13:30 IST; 7:40-8:00 GMT)

Overall Analysis about the Deals Presented to AIF

Mr. Naoshige KINOSHITA

Deputy Head

Asia External Representation Office – African Development Bank

Presentation on the Successful Cases and Flagship Projects of AIF

Mr. Fernando BALDERRAMA

Lead Investment Officer

Africa Investment Forum – African Development Bank

17:00-17:27

(13:30-13:57 IST; 8:00-8:27 GMT)

Discussion & Q&A

All Panelists and Participants

17:27-17:30

(13:57-14:00 IST; 8:27-8:30 GMT)

Closing Remarks

Mr. Takashi HANAJIRI

Head

Asia External Representation Office – African Development Bank

17:30 (14:00 IST; 8:30 GMT)

END

African Development Bank Group

