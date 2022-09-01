Virtual Meeting for Asian Investors Ahead of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022

What: Virtual investor meeting for Asian investors in preparation for Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022

Who: The African Development Bank Asia External Representation Office;Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), India Exim Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)

When: Wednesday, 14 September 2022; Time: 12:30-14:00 PM (India Standard Time); 16:00-17:30 PM (Korea/Japan Standard Time); 7:00-8:30 AM GMT

Where: Virtual (Click here to register)

The Africa Investment Forum, an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners, will hold a virtual investor meeting for Indian, Japanese, and Korean companies on Wednesday, 14 September 2022. The meeting will take place at 12:30-14:00 India Standard Time, 16:00-17:30 Korea/Japan Standard Time, and 7:00-8:30 AM GMT. It will be held in English.

This event is organized by the Bank’s Asia External Representation Office and supported by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), India Exim Bank, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The meeting will provide investors an introduction to the Africa Investment Forum as Africa’s premier investment marketplace. Asian investors can also expect to learn how to participate in Africa Investment Forum deals. A previous virtual meeting for Singaporean investors took place on 5 August; the third one for potential Chinese investors will be held on 23 September.

The meeting takes place ahead of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days, to be held from the 2nd to the 4th of November in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Market Days 2022 will bring together investors, deal sponsors, and government ministers from across the world to advance transactions that have been prepared for investment-to-investment closure.

The Africa Investment Forum operates as a multi-stakeholder, multi-disciplinary platform dedicated to advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating deals.

It is an initiative of the African Development Bank and seven partners: Africa 50, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and Trade and Development Bank.

In the past three years, the Africa Investment Forum has attracted $110 billion of investment interest commitments to Africa.

Agenda

Virtual Investor Meeting for Asian Investors in Preparation for Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2022 Wednesday, 14 September 2022 12:30-14:00 PM in Delhi | 16:00-17:30 PM in Seoul & Tokyo | 7:00-8:30 AM GMT 16:00-16:05 (12:30-12:35 IST; 7:00-7:05 GMT) Introduction Ms. Yuna CHOI Senior External Relations and Communication Officer African Development Bank 16:05-16:10 (12:35-12:40 IST; 7:05-7:10 GMT) Welcome and Opening Remarks Mr. In-Kyu CHO Director General, MDB Operation Department Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) TBC India Exim Bank 16:10-16:40 (12:40-13:10 IST; 7:10-7:40 GMT) Presentation of the Africa Investment Forum and Procedure Mr. Martin ORJI Senior Advisor Africa Investment Forum – African Development Bank 16:40-17:00 (13:10-13:30 IST; 7:40-8:00 GMT) Overall Analysis about the Deals Presented to AIF Mr. Naoshige KINOSHITA Deputy Head Asia External Representation Office – African Development Bank Presentation on the Successful Cases and Flagship Projects of AIF Mr. Fernando BALDERRAMA Lead Investment Officer Africa Investment Forum – African Development Bank 17:00-17:27 (13:30-13:57 IST; 8:00-8:27 GMT) Discussion & Q&A All Panelists and Participants 17:27-17:30 (13:57-14:00 IST; 8:27-8:30 GMT) Closing Remarks Mr. Takashi HANAJIRI Head Asia External Representation Office – African Development Bank 17:30 (14:00 IST; 8:30 GMT) END

To submit questions, click here

Click here to register.

