Virtual consultation on the preparation of the new African Development Bank Group’s Ten-Year Strategy

The African Development Bank is pleased to inform you that a virtual consultation workshop on its forthcoming new Ten-year strategy 2023-2032 (TYS) will be held with Regional Economic Communities on 15th May 2023 (10.00 – 11.00 am GMT). The new TYS will provide a vision of how the Bank can build on its achievements over the last decade to accelerate Africa’s inclusive, green, and resilient growth and development at a time of significant global and regional changes and promising prospects.

The proposed workshop will convene diverse participants from African Regional Economic Communities and the AfCFTA Secretariat. The purpose is to ensure that the priorities of the Bank’s diverse stakeholders are appreciated and reflected in the new Strategy. We hope to draw on your experiences and seize the opportunity to deepen partnerships with you. The key questions we hope to elicit feedback from you are:

What are your perceptions of the Bank’s comparative advantages in supporting regional integration on the continent?

What are your perceptions of the Bank’s performance in supporting regional integration over the last decade?

What should be the Bank’s regional integration-related priorities over the next decade?

What should the Bank do differently in the next decade to further the agenda of regional integration in Africa?

