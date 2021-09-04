VIDEO: Toyin Abraham in tears as ‘Oniduro’ singer makes surprise birthday appearance

Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, broke down in tears as ‘Oniduro’ singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori, made a surprise birthday appearance at the actress’s home.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share a live video of herself singing at Abraham’s residence.

As the actress is set to celebrate her birthday on Sunday, Alaseyori’s surprise visit to the celebrant’s home on Saturday ushered in a pre-birthday celebration.

Surprised Abraham looked on as the singer sang worship songs while calling her name.

As Alaseyori sang her popular song, ‘Oniduro’, the actress broke down in tears as she joined in the birthday worship session.

Her husband also joined in the worship session as they sang praises to God for another birthday celebration.

After the worship session, Alaseyori also sang up tempo songs and the family danced in celebration.

The whole session ended with birthday songs for the celebrant.

Taking to the comment session, fans wished the actress an early happy birthday and thanked the singer for the surprise.

A fan, @feyisayorichards, said, “Happy birthday beautiful mama. Continue to age in God’s grace.”

Another fan, @kemzyl08, wrote, “Thanks for the surprise. Happy birthday to her.”

Hailing the singer, @fridaymichael979 wrote, “Alaseyori is just something else in spirit anywhere she goes. The spirit of God always works around her.”

