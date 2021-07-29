You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Veteran highlife musician, Felix Odey, aka Feladey, is dead

Village Reporter ,


His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday, July 29.

It was learnt that the multi-talented musician and producer, who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ had a fever before he died.


The late Feladey would be remembered for his outstanding contributions and works in the music industry which include the popular and original signature song of NTA 2 Channel 5.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!


Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Google celebrates Oliver De Coque, Nigeria’s highlife musician BREAKING: Veteran Nigerian music producer Dr Frabz shot dead Internationally Recognized Musician On A Mission In Liberia To Scout Talented Artist – Front Page Africa Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (Morocco)

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.