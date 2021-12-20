Venezuelan children return to traditional game

Children raced in handmade carts on the streets of Caracas on Saturday as part of a revival of a tradition of speed dating back decades. It has become an annual event for the community in the Veneuzelan capital to build and compete on the wooden sleds known as carruchas. Families work together to handcraft the carts before they are tested against dozens of others on the city’s roads. The Carruchas El Retiro event is now in its 10th year, with its president Edwin Acevedo saying it both maintains a tradition and gives children something different from video games and smartphone screens.