Uproar over establishment of LGBT office in Ghana

There is public uproar over the establishment of an office in the Ghanaian capital Accra, for the LGBT community.

It follows viral photographs of the commissioning of the office and it’s fundraising programme attended by some diplomats.

The presence of the diplomats including Australian High Commissioner Gregory Andrews has fuelled speculations about their support for the activities of the LGBT group.

Opening Night & Fundraiser.@AusAmbGHA @DKAmbGhana @EuropeInGhana @themojaone

THANK YOU for honouring our invitation. @wanlov we love you to the max! Thank you ❤!

Enjoy some Image trends

🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/fOaGqcMAbG — LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) February 2, 2021

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, a civil society group in Ghana is demanding that the offices are shutdown.

Its Executive Secretary Moses Foh-Amoaning argued that LGBT rights are not recognized under Ghana’s human rights laws.

“The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said.

Mr Foh-Amoaning hinted that his group will push further against activities of the LGBT community in Ghana.

“We will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation and then we will prohibit their motion” he indicated.

Australia supports #HumanRights and rejects discrimination and hate-based abuse and violence. We have laws to protect people from discrimination and against hateful speech and abuse. — Gregory Andrews (@AusAmbGHA) February 11, 2021

But in a sharp rebuttal, the LGBT group has condemned the demand for the closure of its office.

“LGBT+ Rights Ghana has an irrevocable right to exist as a recognized entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under Ghana’s 1992 constitution.

We have the rights as Ghanaians to live in peace, join groups, be protected from harm and have our privacy respected.

We are well aware of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values aims and we strongly condemn their plans to sow discord and incite violence against an oppressed minority group like ours,” it said in a statement.

Source: Africafeeds.com

