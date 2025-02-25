You are here
Ukraine war: Amid shifting alliances, General Assembly passes resolution condemning Russia’s aggression

Three years to the day since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly adopted two competing resolutions on resolving the conflict on Monday, one initiated by the United States and the other by Ukraine – a sign of strategic differences within the transatlantic alliance over the way forward for peace. Source UN News

