Ukraine war: Amid shifting alliances, General Assembly passes resolution condemning Russia’s aggression
Three years to the day since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly adopted two competing resolutions on resolving the conflict on Monday, one initiated by the United States and the other by Ukraine – a sign of strategic differences within the transatlantic alliance over the way forward for peace. Source UN News
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.