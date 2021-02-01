You are here
Ugandas Bobi Wine Challenges Museveni Win In Court
Africa East Africa World 

Uganda’s Bobi Wine challenges Museveni win in court

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , ,
Ugandas Bobi Wine Challenges Museveni Win In Court

– Advertisement –

Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has filed a legal challenge against the presidential election results of last month.

Wine claims in his petition that the outcome of last month’s presidential election was rigged.

His lawyers say the musician-turned politician who led the National Unity Platform in the election wants the poll to be re-run.

Uganda’s Incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential election with 58 per cent of the votes cast.

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, came second with 35 per cent of the votes.

– Advertisement –

Bobi Wine has always alleged widespread fraud and rejected the results.

Museveni, 76, should his victory be affirmed by the court would serve a sixth term in office and will be in power beyond four decades.

– Advertisement –

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email