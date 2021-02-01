Uganda’s Bobi Wine challenges Museveni win in court

– Advertisement –





Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has filed a legal challenge against the presidential election results of last month.

Wine claims in his petition that the outcome of last month’s presidential election was rigged.

His lawyers say the musician-turned politician who led the National Unity Platform in the election wants the poll to be re-run.

Uganda’s Incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential election with 58 per cent of the votes cast.

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, came second with 35 per cent of the votes.

Bobi Wine has always alleged widespread fraud and rejected the results.

Someone tell Gen. Museveni that if he must rig elections, he should be a bit smart! According to EC, he scored 100% at 348 polling stations , & 95 – 99% at many. That all registered voters turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid pic.twitter.com/51oBVIqkuu — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 30, 2021

Museveni, 76, should his victory be affirmed by the court would serve a sixth term in office and will be in power beyond four decades.

