Uganda’s Bobi Wine arrested again while protesting

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested again.

He was detained on Monday while leading a protest against the arrest of many of his supporters following January’s presidential election.

Police arrested Wine near a public square in the capital and then drove him back to his home outside Kampala. “His home is now surrounded by police and the military,” said Wine’s Twitter account.

Wine later said on Twitter: “The situation in Kampala! It is criminal for Gen. Museveni to continue treating peaceful Ugandans as criminals.

“Ugandans reserve the right to protest peacefully and unarmed. Museveni must stop intimidating the people!”

Hundreds of his supporters were arrested before, during and after January’s presidential vote, which saw long-time leader Yoweri Museveni declared the winner with 58% of the vote, while Wine garnered 35%.

Wine alleged the results were fraudulent and claimed there was widespread ballot-box stuffing, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations.

Authorities accuse Wine, a 39-year-old singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, of trying to lead violent protests that could cause the collapse of Museveni’s government. Wine says he is leading a nonviolent movement.

Museveni took power by force in 1986 and has been elected six times. The 76-year-old is popular among Ugandans for bringing stability and security.

But others accuse him of leading a regime of corruption and alleged abuses by security forces.

Museveni recently dismissed allegations that his forces have illegally detained civilians, saying his army “is a disciplined force” and that his party “does not kill” its opponents. But he acknowledged that he had beefed up security ahead of the elections by deploying soldiers from a commando unit previously deployed in Somalia who “killed a few” people he described as terrorists.

Sourced from Africanews