Ugandan political activist Stella Nyanzi flees to Kenya

Popular Ugandan academic and political activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi has fled to Kenya, her lawyers have said.

Kenyan news outlet, Daily Nation reported that her lawyer, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah said his client left Uganda due to political persecution by the Yoweri Museveni regime.

Nyanzi is said to be seeking political asylum in Kenya, according to her lawyer.

Wajackoyah is quoted as saying that “The abductions and detentions of political actors were getting closer to me, my children have been targets of police trailing, I just left prison in February last year and I don’t want to go back.”

Nyanzi who has been arrested several times for her criticism of government is reported to have crossed the Uganda-Kenya border “in disguise”.

Her lawyers said she did so to avoid detection by security agents and for her own safety.

Dr Nyanzi, a former research fellow at Makerere University contested to become a lawmaker in the 2021 general elections but lost.

Source: Africafeeds.com