Uganda govt acknowledges the arrest of over 1,000 people

Three month after presidential elections , the Government of Uganda has acknowledged that over 1,000 people were detained prior to the elections.

Following pressure by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), the government is demanded to acknokwlegde and the resolve the move by the security forces who detained more than 400 of its supporters and members.

In March, 18 young men had been reported taken from a village in Kampala, and were later released without charge, dumped near their village in the dead of night. Lots more were released similarly, others claim that they were mistreated when they were detained.

UN observers have called on the authorities of Uganda earlier this week to cease targeting the political adversaries.

Bobi Wine was the leading rival to President Yoweri Museveni, he was arrested in March while leading a protest against the detention of many of his supporters in the aftermath of a presidential election. He was later released hours later without charge.

