Twitter office in Ghana sparks anger among Nigerians

Some Nigerians have not been happy with the decision to pick Ghana as host of the Africa headquarters of social media giant Twitter.

Making the announcement on Monday, the US based social media company cited Ghana’s role as a champion for democracy, a supporter of free speech and online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate as reasons for choosing Ghana.

The company also said Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with its overarching goal to establish a presence in the region.

But the announcement doesn’t excite all Africans especially Nigerians who consider the country better placed to host the office.

There are 39.6 million Nigerians with a Twitter account, which is more than the entire 32 million population of Ghana.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their unhappiness about the decision.

They have blamed their political leaders for making the country unattractive for investments of this sort.

For many Nigerians on Twitter, their country, which has the largest population in Africa should have been the host nation for Twitter head office for Africa.

