Twitter office in Ghana sparks anger among Nigerians

Some Nigerians have not been happy with the decision to pick Ghana as host of the Africa headquarters of social media giant Twitter.

Making the announcement on Monday, the US based social media company cited Ghana’s role as a champion for democracy, a supporter of free speech and online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate as reasons for choosing Ghana.

The company also said Ghana’s recent appointment to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with its overarching goal to establish a presence in the region.

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country. 1/3 #TwitterInGhana #TwitterGhana https://t.co/HdCqFgXK0x — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 12, 2021

But the announcement doesn’t excite all Africans especially Nigerians who consider the country better placed to host the office.

There are 39.6 million Nigerians with a Twitter account, which is more than the entire 32 million population of Ghana.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to express their unhappiness about the decision.

They have blamed their political leaders for making the country unattractive for investments of this sort.

For many Nigerians on Twitter, their country, which has the largest population in Africa should have been the host nation for Twitter head office for Africa.

Jack put Twitter headquarters for Ghana because he know say una no dey get light for Nigeria — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) April 12, 2021

Ghana has 31million people.

8million social media users. Nigeria has 200million people.

33million social media users. *Guess where Twitter chose as headquarters of African Operations?Ghana! We ban crypto.

Kill small business.

Oppress young people. This is why nobody rates us. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 12, 2021

Nigerian young techs can take advantage of the opportunity to work for Twitter HQ in Ghana. Check their website and start applying. Forget about Nigeria, the world has left her behind. — Major Gen. OLUCHI ☠️ 🐐 (@General_Oluchi) April 12, 2021

Twitter Headquarters now in Ghana, Wizkid now stays in Ghana, most people spent their Festive Szn in Ghana. Slowly but surely Ghana is becoming a Giant in Every Aspect while Nigeria just has Population, Jollof Rice & Vibes. — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) April 12, 2021

Congratulations to Twitter on setting up in Ghana! Would have obviously preferred Nigeria, but tbh I understand. Business owners in particular will understand… We have a fair bit of work to do. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 13, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com

