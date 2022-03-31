Turntable Charts begins addition of Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify Data

“Today, we are pleased to announce the incorporation of Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify data into our Nigerian music charts. This is made possible by our data sharing and reporting partnerships with leading music organizations in Nigerian music; emPawa, The Plug Entertainment, Mad Solutions, Chocolate City, Dapper, Ejoya and Hulivo Digital.

“In the next couple of months, TTC will announce more partnerships with other record labels and music distributors in the country in batches. Data from Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify will be incorporated into the charts while the metrics will be adjusted to reflect the new data. Music charts published by Nigerian will aggregate data from Audiomack, Apple Music, Boomplay, Deezer, Spotify, YouTube as well as radio and TV stations across the country.

“With the presence of Afrobeats-focused aggregated music charts in the United Kingdom and United States, it is important that the music of Nigeria is accurately depicted, documented and aggregated at home too – and we are proud to be a step closer to this reality.

“So how do we intend to make this happen? After the incorporation of data from these organizations, TurnTable Charts will launch three aggregated music charts;

TurnTable Top 100: an expanded Top 50 singles popularity-based chart

TurnTable Top 200: a consumption-based albums chart

TurnTable Top Artiste 100: an performance-based artiste chart

“In the coming months, we will be working with different individuals and organizations both within and outside music industry to create an independent panel that will help with the creation of metrics for these music charts. These individuals and organizations will contribute their knowledge and experience with music and data in Nigeria to ensure that the aggregation is made possible.

“We are at a point in the history of Nigerian music where we have the opportunity to create something that no generation has ever achieved;

the opportunity to determine what is popular across the country based on aggregated data rather than perception,

the opportunity to determine consumer behavior on a wide scale using historical data,

the opportunity to make investment and executive decisions using comprehensive data instead of using playlist-themed charts and an opportunity to give the next generation, and

the opportunity to give the next generation something we’ve never had – ability to know and tell their history.



“We say a big thank to all our early partners – Radiomonitor, Triller, Pulse NG, Native and City FM. We say a big thank you to everyone that follows TTC on social media, subscribers of newsletter and anyone has that has viewed, shared or clicked on TTC content. Together, we are on the cusp of making history”, he added.

