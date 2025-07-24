You are here
Africa 

Togo protests erupt after Constitutional changes extend Faure Gnassingbé’s grip on power

Village Reporter

Protests are set to continue in Togo this Friday, following the government’s adoption of a new constitution that allows long-time leader Faure Gnassingbé to remain in power indefinitely, now in the role of prime minister. At least five demonstrators have died in recent weeks during confrontations.Sourced from Africanews

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.