Togo protests erupt after Constitutional changes extend Faure Gnassingbé’s grip on power
Protests are set to continue in Togo this Friday, following the government’s adoption of a new constitution that allows long-time leader Faure Gnassingbé to remain in power indefinitely, now in the role of prime minister. At least five demonstrators have died in recent weeks during confrontations.Sourced from Africanews
