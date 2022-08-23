You are here
TICAD8 Official Side Event: Private Sector Infrastructure Development Opportunities in Africa

Date:                      August 24th

Time:                     17:00-18:30(JST), 9 :00-10 :30(TUN)

Co-organizers:     African Development Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency

Supporter:            European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and International Finance Corporation

Venue:                   Online

Languages:           English /French/ Japanese

On 24 August 2022, the African Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will host an event to discuss the primary obstacles that international developers and development financial institutions face through their infrastructure projects. The purpose of the event is to unlock private investment in Africa and enhance Japanese and non-Japanese companies’ attention to African infrastructure projects.

The side event will take place virtually on the sidelines of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) to be held on 27 and 28 August 2022 in Tunis.

African countries have been recording significant economic growth that has primarily been achieved by promoting private sector development. In accordance with this, greater importance has been accorded to urban and inter-city infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment and its reuse, transportation, and telecommunications.

On the other hand, these projects require a great deal of investment, and mobilizing financial resources is not easily achieved. Moreover, projects in developing countries can be significantly affected by many external constraints, such as macroeconomic instability, political disturbance, and an unclear regulatory framework.

However, we can observe a couple of successful cases where international developers overcame these challenges, together with development finance institutions and other stakeholders, and mobilized their knowledge and know-how in the African infrastructure market. These successes might provide meaningful lessons for unlocking huge investment at scale for infrastructure development in the region.

At the side event on 24 August, Mr. Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex will deliver a closing remark. Mr. Mike Salawou, Acting Director, Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, will join a moderated discussion with other development financial institutions and developers on how the Bank can contribute to mobilizing private investment in the African infrastructure market.

DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS

Opening Remarks

  • Mr. Keiichiro Nakazawa

Senior Vice President, JICA

Closing Remarks

  • Mr. Solomon Quaynor

Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex, AfDB

MODERATOR

  • Mr. Vivek Mittal

CEO, AfIDA

SPEAKERS

  • Mr. Mike Salawou

Acting Director for the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department, AfDB

  • Ms. Sue Barrett

Director, Head of Infra TMEA, Sustainable Infrastructure Group (SIG), EBRD

  • Ms. Chiharu Shirai

Senior Investment Officer, Infrastructure Africa, IFC

  • Mr. Shohei Hara

Director General of Private Sector Partnership and Investment Department, JICA

  • Mr. Rami Ghandour

Managing Director, METITO UTILITIES LTD

  • Ms. Tshepidi Moremong

Chief Operating Officer, Africa 50

  • Mr. Vuyo Hlompho Ntoi

Joint Managing Director, African Infrastructure Investment Managers (Pty) Ltd

  • Mr. Yoshio Kushiya

General Manager, Smart Infrastructure Business Department No.2, Sumitomo Corporation

