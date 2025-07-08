Three Kenyan police officers charged with blogger’s murder
Three Kenyan police officers have been charged with the murder of 31-year-old blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang. His death in police custody earlier this month triggered nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of police brutality in Kenya. Ojwang was arrested on June 6 at his home in Homa Bay, western Kenya, following a complaint by Deputy […]
The post Three Kenyan police officers charged with blogger’s murder appeared first on Africa Feeds.
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.