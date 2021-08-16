You are here
“They Prefer To Help You When You Are Dead,” Singer Paul Play Slams Colleagues

Village Reporter ,

Veteran Nigerian musician, Paul Play Dairo, has slammed his colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Dairo hit hard at the younger generation of entertainers on his Instagram page.

He wrote:

I tried to keep quiet but I got to say this. The Entertainment industry is now full of Envy, Hate, and unwarranted Rudeness. How much will it really COST u to post your colleagues advert ? It doesn’t cost you anything , it’s not going to affect your brand or make your fans run away . I’ve been away from the game for quite a while but I’m sad to realise how terrible things have turned. 

It’s like they PREFER TO HELP U WHEN YOU’RE Dead. 0 post your picture and organize sbows to celebrate your passing. HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE FOR THE CELEBRITIES WHO PASSED when they were alive?”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

